India vs England Highlights, 1st Test: India trail by 127 runs at stumps Day 1

India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: England openers off to flying start, India eye quick wickets

Yashasvi Jaiswal is performing admirably after reaching his half-century, while Shubman Gill is displaying great stability as India takes control against England in the ongoing first Test in Hyderabad. Unfortunately, Rohit Sharma fell victim to Jack Leach when he had scored 24 runs.

Prior to this, the Indian bowlers managed to dismiss England for a total of 246 runs, with the home team's spinners claiming eight wickets collectively after India won the toss and chose to bowl first. Ben Stokes emerged as the highest scorer for England, contributing 70 runs off 88 balls before becoming the final wicket to fall.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin both secured three wickets, while Axar and Jasprit Bumrah each took two wickets.