India vs England Highlights, 1st Test: India trail by 127 runs at stumps Day 1

Yashasvi Jaiswal is performing admirably after reaching his half-century, while Shubman Gill is displaying great stability as India takes control against England in the ongoing first Test in Hyderabad. Unfortunately, Rohit Sharma fell victim to Jack Leach when he had scored 24 runs.
Prior to this, the Indian bowlers managed to dismiss England for a total of 246 runs, with the home team's spinners claiming eight wickets collectively after India won the toss and chose to bowl first. Ben Stokes emerged as the highest scorer for England, contributing 70 runs off 88 balls before becoming the final wicket to fall.
Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin both secured three wickets, while Axar and Jasprit Bumrah each took two wickets.
Rehan Ahmed is called upon to bowl the final over of the day. Gill kicks off the over with a magnificent four. A full toss on the pads, and Gill expertly places it towards midwicket. Jaiswal wraps up the day with a single.
Rehan Ahmed steps up to the attack, armed with his leg-spinning skills. Jaiswal elegantly drives the ball towards the covers, resulting in a boundary. With this shot, India's score reaches the mark of 100 runs.
WICKET!! Leach has provided the much-needed breakthrough! Rohit attempted to advance down the track and loft the ball, but unfortunately, he only managed to connect with the toe-end of his bat. The ball soared high up into the air and was skillfully caught by Stokes at mid-on.
Hartley with his fifth over! Magnificent shot! Rohit powerfully sweeps the ball through the leg side, effortlessly adding another boundary to his score.
Hartley continues. And it's a four! Jaiswal drives the ball through mid-off, effortlessly scoring a boundary. Another four! Hartley's delivery is once again too full, allowing Rohit to skillfully clip it through midwicket for yet another boundary.
Hartley is giving Jaiswal the freedom to swing his arms, but he seems to be struggling to find his rhythm. As a result, batters score an additional 13 runs in this over.
Debutant Tom Hartley comes in from the other end as Jaiswal warmly greets him in the realm of Test cricket with a powerful slog sweep towards midwicket, sending the ball soaring over the boundary for a magnificent six.
Wood to Jaiswal, and it's a boundary! The first ball is elegantly dispatched towards the square leg. A quick double is taken on the following delivery, again in the same region. Wood seems to be struggling with his line, as all the balls are drifting down the leg side.
Jasprit Bumrah claims his second wicket, leading to England's dismissal! The ball skillfully seamed away, leaving Ben Stokes in a vulnerable position as he was squared up, resulting in the dislodgement of the middle stump.
Jadeja continues his spell. Four runs! Stokes executes another impressive switch hit, sending the ball to the boundary on the off-side once again. However, the excitement is short-lived as Hartley's cameo abruptly concludes. Jadeja skillfully bowls a fuller delivery, completely dismantling Hartley's defense.
OUT! Finally, Bumrah claims his first wicket of the match. Delivering an impeccable off cutter to Rehan, the ball cunningly grazes the inside edge of his bat, soaring directly into the safe hands of KS Bharat.
Bumrah is back into the attack. Stump to stump lines. The over concludes with a total of five runs scored off the last ball.
Ashwin has returned to the attack, commencing with a maiden over. He consistently targets the off stump, and Stokes appears content to defend each delivery.
WICKET!! Jadeja secures his second wicket as Root attempts another sweep but misjudges the length. He only manages to produce a top-edge, which is comfortably caught by the fielder positioned at short fine leg.
WICKET!! A flawless wicket for the left-arm bowler Axar. The ball was pitched on the leg side, spun beautifully, and dislodged the off-stump with precision.
Axar Patel takes the ball after the lunch break. He delivers a full-length delivery on the pads, which is neatly clipped to deep fine leg for a single. The fielders are positioned far apart, providing ample opportunities for the batsmen to score easy singles.
Meanwhile, Jadeja bowls from the opposite end, allowing the batsmen to collect four singles off his over.
The Indian bowlers have been slightly fuller in the first hour. Although they have consistently posed challenges, a few deliveries have been excessively full, causing concern for the England batters. LUNCH BREAK!
Jadeja has returned to the attack as Ashwin's spell concludes. He is now challenging the batsman's outside edge. However, only a single run was scored in that over.
Both Root and Bairstow are not shying away from taking risks and are consistently adding runs to the scoreboard. Jadeja and Ashwin are precisely on target, making it challenging for the English batsmen to score.
Siraj executes a remarkable low diving catch, igniting a wave of jubilation among the Indian team! Could this be Ashwin's third wicket for India? The umpires are meticulously reviewing the footage, as it was an incredibly tight call. And... OUT! The verdict is in, and the decision stands firm.
Pope departs inexpensively! Jadeja's persistent tactic of angling the ball away from the right-handed batsman, starting from the off stump, finally pays off. Pope endeavors to defend on the front foot, but unfortunately, he nicks the ball, resulting in a straightforward catch for Rohit Sharma at first slip.
Wicket! Duckett misses a straight delivery and is caught in front! Ashwin successfully breaks through the defense. Duckett decides to challenge the decision by requesting a review. However, the umpires confirm that the ball would have hit the stumps, and Duckett is dismissed.
Four! Duckett skillfully paddles Jadeja's delivery, sending it swiftly behind for a boundary. It was a close call for the keeper. Another four! Once again, Duckett executes a full sweep, directing the ball to the right of the third man.
Four! Siraj delivers a wide ball, and Duckett gracefully obliges with a boundary. Four! Once again, Siraj bowls too full, and Duckett punishes him by driving the ball through the covers for another four.
A scorching yorker delivered by Bumrah! Duckett skillfully manages to bring his bat down just in time. It's a boundary! Wide again. Duckett drives the ball through backward point, securing yet another boundary. Another four! A full and straight delivery, powerfully driven down the ground, resulting in the second boundary of the over.
FOUR! The bowler overpitched on the stumps, allowing Crawley to effortlessly drive the ball through midwicket, securing the first boundary of the day. Another FOUR! Although not as full as the previous delivery, Crawley confidently drives the ball straight down the ground, adding four more runs to the scoreboard.
Bumrah will commence the proceedings for India. He delivers a precise first ball to Crawley, a length ball just outside the off stump. Crawley decides to leave it, shouldering arms.
Crawley attempts a punch drive on the third ball, but unfortunately, it goes straight to the fielder at cover.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach
Ben Stokes: We are gonna have a bat. It's typical conditions in India, you are not quite sure what you are going to get. We will try to post a big score on the board. The preparation has been really good. We know the challenge that India presents, not only to us but every team that comes here. They are an incredibly successful side. We have got Hartley making his debut, Rehan is playing his second Test, but they have got a great leader in Jack Leach to lead them. I have got full confidence in everyone. We picked a XI that we thought is going to give us the best chance of winning. Woody is that X-factor bowler.
Rohit Sharma: We would have batted as well. Looks dry. Whether we bowl or bat first, we have the skills and we got the guys to do the job for us. Hopefully we can turn out well. A good series, I am playing for the first time - five Test matches. The guys are excited. It'll be challenging but we are up for it. We have played in these conditions before. We know what to expect and what we need to do, it's all about executing your skills, backing yourself and being brave enough to take the opportunity. We've got three spinners and two seamers - Bumrah, Siraj, Axar, Ashwin and Jadeja. It was a tough one (to leave out Kuldeep Yadav), we thought a lot about it. Axar, whenever he had played, he has done well and bats really well in these conditions. He got some really good score the last time we played against Australia. Probably the reason we went with Axar.
Hello and welcome to our live blog for the highly anticipated first Test between India and England. Stay with us as we provide comprehensive match analysis throughout the day, covering every aspect of this thrilling Test match.