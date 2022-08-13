PM Modi meets CWG 2022 athletes at his residence, says 'we have to improve our...'

PM Modi met CWG 2022 athletes at his residence on Saturday

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday invited the entire Indian contingent who travelled to Birmingham to take part in the Commonwealth Games 2022. PM Modi had earlier had an interaction with the athletes before they left for Birmingham but that was a virtual interaction, while he invited the entire contingent to his residence on August 13.

Lauding the efforts of the Indian contingent at CWG 2022, PM Modi said that the fact that Indians are competing neck and neck with some of the best athletes in the world was a parameter of judgement of our progress as a nation, rather than the count of medals.

India finished fourth overall in the CWG 2022 medal tally, with 61 total medals, including 22 gold medals.

The Prime Minister also said that the unprecedented feat of winning medals in sports such as lawn bowls and athletics will help increase the youth's interest in these sports.

"The real assessment of this performance can't be made with just number of medals, our athletes competed neck-to-neck. There may have been a difference of 1s or 1cm but we will make that up I am confident of that," Modi said during his speech.

"It is just a start and we are not going to just sit quietly, golden period of Indian sports is knocking on the doors."

"We have the responsibility of making a sporting system which is the best in the world, inclusive, diverse and dynamic. No talent should be left out as they are all assets."

While India produced a dominating show in badminton, wrestling and weightlifting, the athletes also did well in athletics, judo and lawn bowl, where they won India's first-ever medal in the Games.

"Not only are we strengthening the sports that we have been strong in but have also left a mark in new sports. In hockey we trying to get our legacy back," Modi said.

"Since last time, we have won medals in four new sports, from lawn bowls to athletics, our performance has been spectacular. This performance will help increase youth's interest in new sports. We have to improve our performance in new sports," he added further.

With inputs from PTI