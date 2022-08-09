Commonwealth Games 2022: 5 Indian athletes who underperformed in Birmingham

The Indian contingent finished Commonwealth Games with the fourth spot on the medals tally. The Indians won 22 Gold, 17 Silver and 23 Bronze medals.
Indian contingent performed exceptionally well in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022. India won 4 gold medals on the final day of the vent and finished in 4th spot. While there were a few surprises on the athletics field as India won medals in Long Jump, Triple Jump, Steeplechase and Javelin Throw there were a few athletes who performed below par.
These athletes were expected to win a medal for India but did not perform as they were expected to. These athletes came to Birmingham with experience, expertise, and a ton of promise, but all this did not matter as they failed to live up to their expectations.
1. Manika Batra
Perhaps the biggest disappointment in this year's games has been Manika Batra.
After she, along with the rest of the Indian women's team, crashed out of the team event in the quarter-finals, the ace paddler has since then failed to go past the quarter-finals of women's singles as well as mixed doubles. With this, the table tennis star failed to defend her 2018 Gold Coast single's title.
2. Sajan Prakash
A lot of hope was pinned on Prakash who is the first Indian swimmer to make the Olympics qualification cut. However, he failed to go past any of his heats. The swimmer participated in the 50m, 100m, and 200m butterfly events but could not leave a mark.
The search for a CWG medal won by an Indian swimmer goes on.
3. Seema Punia
The 2014 CWG silver medallist was a strong contender for a medal but her throws were disappointing to say the least.
This is the first time India hasn't won a medal in discus throw since their 2002 win where Neelam Jaswant Singh won it in the women's event.
4. Dutee Chand
The ace sprinter was a favorite to pose as a tough competitor in the women's 100m event, but she failed to go past the heats. Chand, the current national champion, finished an underwhelming fourth with a timing of 11.55 seconds.
This was much below her personal best of 11.17 seconds, and she finished a disappointing 27th.
5. Punam Yadav
The two-time Commonwealth Games medallist was sure to get a podium finish if it weren't for her three failed clean & jerk attempts.
While the first two were due to a bent elbow, a successful third lift was rendered null after she let go of the bar before getting the green signal from the referees.