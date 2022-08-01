Search icon
CWG 2022: Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak finishes 5th in women's vault Final

Pranati Nayak's final average score after her two attempts was 12.699 points.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: ANI |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 11:39 PM IST

Pranati Nayak

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak finished fifth in the vault final after she scored 12.699 points in the event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday.

READ | Commonwealth Games: Vijay Kumar Yadav wins bronze, 8th medal for India in CWG 2022

Pranati Nayak scored 13.633 points in her first attempt and 11.766 in her second attempt. Her final average score after her two attempts was 12.699 points.

Australian gymnast Georgia Godwin won the gold medal in the women's vault apparatus. Laurie Denomme and Shannon Archer won silver and bronze medals respectively.

Earlier on Saturday, India's Pranati Nayak qualified for the vault final after she finished second in the event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

Pranati Nayak, a Tokyo Olympian, scored 13.600 in her first vault attempt and 12.950 in her second go for an average of 13.275 at the Arena Birmingham. Shannon Archer of Scotland topped the vault chart with an average of 13.500.

 

