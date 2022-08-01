Commonwealth Games: Vijay Kumar Yadav wins bronze, 8th medal for India in CWG 2022

Vijay Kumar Yadav

Another medal in Judo for India as Vijay Kumar Yadav wins bronze in the 60kg category via IPPON. He defeated Petros Christodoulides of Cyprus to win India's 8th medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Kumar had come through repechage after losing to eventual finalist Joshua Katz of Australia. He had defeated Dylan Munro of Scotland to make it to the second bronze medal match.

Talking about Kumar, he claimed a bronze medal at the Asian Open in Hong Kong in 2018. had even won the Commonwealth Championships in Walsall in 2019 and Jaipur in 2018.

He is a multiple Indian champion in seniors and juniors. He won a Lakshman state award in 2019. As cadet, he took medals at Asian Cadet Championships and as senior, he was fifth in 2017. He competes in the IJF World Tour. He captured a bronze medal at the Asian Open in Hong Kong in 2019.

Talking about Judo, before Kumar, Likmabam Sushila Devi, who was in the Final, had to settle for a silver medal in the women’s 48kg category. She had lost to Michaela Whitebool of South Africa in the final in the golden score period via Waza-ari.

Sushila Devi had also won silver in the women’s 48 kg in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.