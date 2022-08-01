CWG 2022: Shushila Devi Likmabam settles for silver in women's 48 kg Judo Final

Shushila Devi Likmabam had to settle for silver

Indian judoka Shushila Devi Likmabam had to settle for a silver medal after losing against South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi in the women's 48kg Judo final. In the golden score round, the South African judoka affected a Waza-ari which helped her win the final.

SHUSHILA BAGS SILVER



Shushila Devi (2014 #CWG Silver medalist) clinches her 2nd #CommonwealthGames medal after putting up a good technical fight against Michaela Whitebooi of South Africa



Well done champ, we are proud of you!#Cheer4India#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/gCp2HwUWEt — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 1, 2022

Shushila Devi had earlier defeated Mauritius' Priscilla Morand in the semi-final after winning by IPPON (the highest score a fighter can achieve).

READ | CWG 2022: From Shushila Devi to Jasleen Singh Saini - FOUR medals India can win in Judo

Talking about her Judo career, she had qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics as the lone representative for India in the sport.

In the 2019 South Asian Games, she won a Gold medal in the women's 48 Kg weight class.

In the 2014 Commonwealth Games, a girl from Manipur won the silver medal in the women's 48 kg weight class in Glasgow. She had lost against Kimberley Renicks in the gold medal match.