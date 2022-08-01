Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCommonwealth Games 2022

CWG 2022: Shushila Devi Likmabam settles for silver in women's 48 kg Judo Final

Shushila Devi had earlier defeated Mauritius' Priscilla Morand in the semi-final after winning by IPPON (the highest score a fighter can achieve).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 10:10 PM IST

CWG 2022: Shushila Devi Likmabam settles for silver in women's 48 kg Judo Final
Shushila Devi Likmabam had to settle for silver

Indian judoka Shushila Devi Likmabam had to settle for a silver medal after losing against South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi in the women's 48kg Judo final. In the golden score round, the South African judoka affected a Waza-ari which helped her win the final. 

 

Shushila Devi had earlier defeated Mauritius' Priscilla Morand in the semi-final after winning by IPPON (the highest score a fighter can achieve).

READ | CWG 2022: From Shushila Devi to Jasleen Singh Saini - FOUR medals India can win in Judo

Talking about her Judo career, she had qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics as the lone representative for India in the sport.

In the 2019 South Asian Games, she won a Gold medal in the women's 48 Kg weight class. 

In the 2014 Commonwealth Games, a girl from Manipur won the silver medal in the women's 48 kg weight class in Glasgow. She had lost against Kimberley Renicks in the gold medal match.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Imran Khan's Instagram account hacked? Former Pak PM is posting about crypto giveaways and Elon Musk
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.