CWG 2022: Sathiyan Ganasekaran wins Bronze medal in men's singles table tennis

India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won the bronze medal after beating England's Paul Drinkhall in the men's singles table tennis final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG).

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran started the match off well against his experienced English opponent winning three games on the trot, in quite dominating fashion and it looked like the Indian paddler would win the match in no time in four straight sets.

However, Paul Drinkhall turned the tables in favor of himself, as he registered a sensational comeback to win three games on the trot. The scoreboard read 3-3 after the sixth game, which meant that whoever wins the final game would clinch the bronze medal.

The final set was nothing short of breathtaking. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran started off in dominating fashion winning seven points on the trot.

However, Drinkhall came from behind to level the score. After that, both won two pints each in quick succession to get the game to a 9-9 score. However, Sathiyan then won two points after a topsy turvy few rallies, and ultimately clinched the bronze medal.

Sathiyan earlier lost the semi-final to Liam Pitchford.

He defeated Drinkhall a day after clinching silver for India with compatriot Sharath Kamal (men's doubles event).

Sathiyan has won India's sixth medal in table tennis at CWG 2022.