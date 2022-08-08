PV Sindhu wins first ever singles gold medal in Commonwealth Games, India's 19th gold

PV Sindhu wins her first ever singles gold medal in Commonwealth Games

PV Sindhu finally landed her much-deserved Commonwealth Games gold medal on Monday (August 8), after beating Canada's Michelle Li, in the women's singles badminton final.

It has been a long time coming for PV Sindhu, she won the bronze medal in Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2014, followed by a silver in Gold Coast, and she completed her medal haul by adding a gold in Birmingham 2022.

The two-time Olympic medalist was utterly dominant in the second set against her Canadian opponent, and even though the first set was much more balanced, Sindhu had too much gas in the tank as she won in straight games 21-15, 21-13.

The match went on for about 48 minutes as Sindhu, despite showing some nerves, and battling some injury issues, overcame Michele Li to win gold in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

More to follow...