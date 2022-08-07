Commonwealth Games 2022 India schedule Day 10: 23 medals up for grabs, check top medal prospects

Medal continued to rain for India on Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, on Saturday. As many as 14 medals were won by Indian athletes in a single day, and the good news is that a further 23 medals will be up for grabs on Day 10.
Avinash Sable, Priyanka Goswami, Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, Bhavina Patel and Naveen were among those who won medals on Saturday and wrote their names in the history books. India remain in fifth place meanwhile on the Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally, with Australia leading the way.
A total of 4 gold medals were won by the Indian athletes on Day 9, as well as 3 silver medals, and 7 bronze medals. In total, India have now won 40 medals overall, and the Indian athletes will be looking to complete a half-century on Day 10.
Indian Women's cricket team will be eyeing a historic gold in cricket, while the Women's hockey team will vie for a bronze medal.
Elsewhere, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and Kidambi Srikanth will all play in the semifinals of badminton, while the men's and women's javelin contingent will also be in action.
Check out India's full schedule for Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10:
All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)
ATHLETICS & PARA ATHLETICS:
Men's Triple Jump Final: Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel - 2:45pm
Men's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Amit, Sandeep Kumar - 3:50pm
Women's Javelin Throw Final: Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani - 4:05pm
Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final: 5:24pm
Men's Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, DP Manu - 12:10am (Monday)
Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final: 1am (Monday)
BADMINTON:
Women's singles semifinal: PV Sindhu - 2:20pm
Men's singles semifinal 1: Lakshya Sen - 3:10pm
Men's singles semifinal 2: Kidambi Srikanth - 3:10pm
Women's doubles semifinal: Jolly Treesa/Pulella Gayatri Gopichand - 4 pm
Men's doubles semifinal: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty - 4:50 pm
BOXING:
Women's 48kg Final: Nitu - 3pm
Men's 51kg Final: Amit Panghal - 3:15pm
Women's 50kg Final: Nikhat Zareen - 7pm
Men's 92kg Final: Sagar Ahlawat - 1:15 am on Monday
CRICKET:
Women's T20 Final: India - 9:30pm
HOCKEY:
Women's Bronze Medal Match: India vs New Zealand - 1:30pm
SQUASH:
Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal - 10:30pm
TABLE TENNIS & PARA TABLE TENNIS:
Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match: Sreeja Akula - 3:35pm
Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan - 6:15pm
Men's Singles Semifinal 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal
Men's Singles Semifinal 2: G Sathiyan
Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula - 12:15am (on Monday)
