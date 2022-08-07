Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally: Where does India rank after winning 14 medals on Day 9?

Ravi Dahiya, Bhavina Patel and Vinesh Phogat all won gold medals on Day 9

Medals continue to pour in for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Indian athletes have impressed immensely during the CWG Birmingham edition and medals continued to rain on Day 9 as well, as Indian athletes won a staggering 14 medals on Saturday alone.

Indian wrestlers continued their dominance in Birmingham as they won 12 out of 12 medals in the Commonwealth Games 2022, an incredible feat in itself. Ravi Dahiya added another gold to India's tally, following in the footstep of his fellow wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia.

A total of 4 gold medals were won by the Indian athletes on Day 9, as well as 3 silver medals, and 7 bronze medals. In total, India have now won 40 medals overall, and the Indian athletes will be looking to complete a half-century on Day 10.

READ| 'Your medal calls for celebrations, not apology': PM Modi consoles CWG 2022 bronze medallist Pooja Gehlot

After rising to fifth place in the Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally, India remain in fifth, with a total of 13 gold, 11 silver and 16 bronze medals.

Day 9 of the multi-sports event was full of medals, headlined by a historic feat in athletics and a windfall in wrestling.

Avinash Sable won a historic silver medal in the men`s 3000m steeplechase at the CWG while Priyanka Goswami won silver and created history by winning the first-ever medal by an Indian woman in the 10km race walk.

It was a wrestling bonanza on Day 9 as India won six medals and the success spilt over today. Vinesh Phogat bagged gold at the Commonwealth Games. Ravi Dahiya and Naveen, meanwhile, clinched their first medal at the CWG, coloured gold.

READ| CWG 2022: Bhavina Patel gets gold in Para Table Tennis, gets emotional in viral video

Pooja Sihag, Pooja Gehlot and Deepak Nehra --all won bronze. Lawn bowls continued to script history at Birmingham 2022, all thanks to the men's fours team who bagged the silver medal.

Indian boxers Jaismine Lamboria, Mohammad Hussamuddin and Rohit Tokas concluded their CWG 2022 campaigns with bronze medals

With inputs from ANI