'Your medal calls for celebrations, not apology': PM Modi consoles CWG 2022 bronze medallist Pooja Gehlot

PM Modi consoles CWG 2022 bronze medallist Pooja Gehlot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the medal-wnning effort of Indian wrestler Pooja Gehlot at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

After winning a Bronze medal in the Women’s 50kg Freestyle Wrestling, Gehlot broke down in a post-match interview and apologised for not winning the Gold medal.

“I apologise to my compatriots. I wished that the National Anthem be played here… But I will learn from my mistakes, and work on them,” she said.

Reacting to the video, PM Modi consoled Gehlot and told her that she is destined for great things. He wrote, “Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology. Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things ahead…keep shining!"

India’s wrestling contingent ended their 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games campaign with all twelve wrestlers earning medals, as Pooja Gehlot, Pooja Sihag and Deepak Nehra confirmed their bronze medals.With six gold, one silver and five bronze, wrestling`s CWG 2022 haul is equitable to the twelve earned in the 2018 Gold Coast games (five gold, three silver and four bronze).

Pooja Gehlot won the bronze medal match 12-2 and won on the basis of technical superiority. The match lasted three minutes and forty-nine seconds. The Indian grappler took a 10-2 lead in the first period and the pressure was on her opponent. Gehlot was in good form in the match. She managed to hold her own and she kept her opponent at bay to walk away with the bronze.

Motivated by its performance on Day 9 resulting in the country earning 14 medals, India on Day 10 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games aims to earn a number of medals in various sporting events like cricket, boxing, table tennis and athletics. India has won 40 medals so far, which includes 13 gold, 11 silver and 16 bronze medals.