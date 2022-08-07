Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCommonwealth Games 2022

CWG 2022: Bhavina Patel gets gold in Para Table Tennis, gets emotional in viral video

Bhavina Patel celebrates with her couch after winning gold medal at CWG 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

CWG 2022: Bhavina Patel gets gold in Para Table Tennis, gets emotional in viral video
CWG 2022: Bhavina Patel gets gold in Para Table Tennis, gets emotional in viral video

At the Commonwealth Games 2022, Team India's star para table tennis player Bhavina Patel won the gold medal after beating Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi in the women's singles - Classes 4-5 at The NEC Hall 3 on Saturday (August 6). Immediately following India's gold medal at CWG 2022, we can see Bhavina Patel shedding tears of joy and celebrating with her couch.

Also, READ: CWG 2022: Indian men's hockey team make it to the Final, defeat South Africa 3-2

A user said in a Twitter post,"BHAVINA YOU BEAUTY… slay gal slay." Another wrote," Bow down to the legend!," while another wrote,"Congratulations Bhavina Patel, the nation is proud."

Patel dominated Ikpeoyi in straight sets by 3-0 ( 12-10, 11-2, 11-9). Bhavina Patel dominated throughout the match and also claimed the first game 12-10 against Ikpeoyi. Patel did not give the Nigerian paddler any chance as she played excellently to clinch the first two games in a one-sided fashion - 12-10, 11-2.

The life story of Bhavina is quite inspirational. She had to overcome both her impairment and the culture that didn't regard her as an athlete since she was a female in order to become a sports champion. She, on the other hand, battled her way to the top.

Indian athletes have accumulated 40 medals so far, 13 gold, 11 silver, and 16 bronze in the Commonwealth Games 2202. Australia has a total of 155 medals, including 59 gold medals, 46 silver medals, and 50 bronze medals.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: India's Mohammed Hussamuddin settles for bronze after losing Men's 57kg Featherweight semi-final
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.