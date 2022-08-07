CWG 2022: Bhavina Patel gets gold in Para Table Tennis, gets emotional in viral video

At the Commonwealth Games 2022, Team India's star para table tennis player Bhavina Patel won the gold medal after beating Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi in the women's singles - Classes 4-5 at The NEC Hall 3 on Saturday (August 6). Immediately following India's gold medal at CWG 2022, we can see Bhavina Patel shedding tears of joy and celebrating with her couch.

Bhavina Patel does it !!!



What a TT player wins gold medal in para C3-5 TT against Ikpeoyi in straight sets.



Tears of Joy pure true emotions.



13 gold medal for Bharat



Many congrats



Billion Indians proud of you #BhavinaPatel#CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/laolSyJH0y — Soug (@sbg1936) August 6, 2022

A user said in a Twitter post,"BHAVINA YOU BEAUTY… slay gal slay." Another wrote," Bow down to the legend!," while another wrote,"Congratulations Bhavina Patel, the nation is proud."

Paralympic Silver medalist Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel becomes the first ever Para Table Tennis gold medalist! A champion athlete, Bhavina Patel is going from strength to strength. 13th GOLD medal for India in CWG. Great going Team India.#CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/DsPrHzYSBP — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 7, 2022

Patel dominated Ikpeoyi in straight sets by 3-0 ( 12-10, 11-2, 11-9). Bhavina Patel dominated throughout the match and also claimed the first game 12-10 against Ikpeoyi. Patel did not give the Nigerian paddler any chance as she played excellently to clinch the first two games in a one-sided fashion - 12-10, 11-2.

The life story of Bhavina is quite inspirational. She had to overcome both her impairment and the culture that didn't regard her as an athlete since she was a female in order to become a sports champion. She, on the other hand, battled her way to the top.

Indian athletes have accumulated 40 medals so far, 13 gold, 11 silver, and 16 bronze in the Commonwealth Games 2202. Australia has a total of 155 medals, including 59 gold medals, 46 silver medals, and 50 bronze medals.