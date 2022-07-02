Search icon
From Elon Musk to Bill Gates, know the first jobs of world’s richest billionaires

Many of world's richest billionaires including Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos worked hard before gaining popularity as rich men.

  Parul Sharma
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jul 02, 2022, 09:10 PM IST

Luxury cars, smart homes and extravagant lifestyles of the world’s wealthiest people surely make us all want a similar life. While some get inspired with the billionaire life, others end up feeling jealous. Amidst this confusion, it is crucial to consider that success doesn’t come to anyone overnight.

Here we share the first jobs of some of world’s richest billionaires so you know what its like to climb the ladder of success.

1. Elon Musk

Counted first on Forbes’ ‘The Richest in 2022’ list, Elon Musk is known to hold a net worth of over $219 billion. His companies – Tesla Inc. and SpaceX are the biggest contributors in making him the world’s richest man.

Musk’s recent purchase of Twitter has increased his wealth further. Interestingly, this business tycoon was performing various odd jobs at a farm and a lumber factory as part of his first employment.

Musk continued to run his business mind while living with his cousin after he shifted to Canada in 1989.

2. Bernard Arnault

French business magnate Bernard Arnault is popularly known as the chairman and CEO of the world’s largest luxury goods company – LVMH Mot Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE.

Holding a net worth of over $158 billion, Arnault is counted in the top five world’s richest men. The investor started his career by working for his father’s business – Ferret-Savinel in 1971.

He was later appointed as the chairman of the firm and served duties from 1978 to 1984.

3. Jeff Bezos

American entrepreneur Jeff Bezos is well-known for being the founder, executive chairman and former president of multinational technology firm Amazon. The man who now has a net worth of more than $150 billion was offered jobs at Bell Labs, Intel and Anderson Consulting after he completed his graduation from Princeton University in 1986.

Bezos’ first employment was at a finance telecom start-up, Fitel where he worked to create a global trading network. 

4. Bill Gates

Microsoft founder Bill Gates recently shocked social media users by sharing his 50-years-old CV on his LinkedIn profile. The business tycoon holds a net worth of $129 billion, making him the fourth richest man in the world.

The American philanthropist worked at Honeywell with his high school classmate Paul Allen before he found Microsoft.

5. Gautam Adani

Chairman and founder of Adani group, Gautam Adani is counted among the wealthiest men in India. The Indian billionaire industrialist holds a net worth of $125 billion.

As part of his first employment, Adani travelled to Mumbai in 1978. He then worked as a diamond sorter for Mahendra Brothers. 

6. Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani is the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd. According to Forbes, he is the second richest man in India and the seventh richest person in the world.

Ambani started working in his family business along with his father Dhirubhai Ambani soon after he dropped out of Stanford University in 1980.

 

