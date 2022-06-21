Cristiano Ronaldo’s Rs 16 crore Bugatti Veyron supercar crashes into wall: IN PICS

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Rs 16 crore Bugatti Veyron supercar has been crashed by one of his employees.
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most popular football players with fans across the globe. The star is also quite popular among car enthusiasts due to his love for exotic supercars. The Manchester United player owns a range of luxury cars including Bugatti Chiron, McLaren Senna, Ferrari 599 GTO and others. Sadly, one of these cars has now been wrecked by the star’s employee.
1. Ronaldo’s bodyguard has crashed his Bugatti Veyron
Ronaldo’s bodyguard has crashed the footballer’s Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7million (around Rs 16 crore) in the east coast resort of Sa Coma in Majorca. The Bugatti Veyron was one of the two cars that were shipped for his family summer holiday.
2. No one was injured in the car crash
According to the reports, Ronaldo’s security team member crashed the car into a stone wall but there was only material damage with no-one injured and the driver accepted full responsibility for what happened. The Spanish police have not revealed any details about the accident yet but they have preserved the driver’s details for further investigation.
3. Ronaldo flew into Majorca on June 14
After the crash, the Bugatti Veyron supercar of Cristiano Ronaldo was sent away on a tow-truck under blue tarpaulin. Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 39 games for Manchester United last season and he flew into Majorca on June 14 with his five children and wife Georgina Rodriguez.
4. Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron has a top speed of 408 km/h.
The Bugatti Veyron owned by Ronaldo has a top speed of 408 km/h. The car takes a mere 2.6 seconds to go from 0-100 km/h. The hypercar’s power output stands at 1,183 horsepower (1,200 PS) and max torque at 1,500 Nm.