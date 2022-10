Viral Photos of the Day: Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, others celebrate Karwa Chauth at Anil Kapoor's residence

Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam, Natasha Dalal, and Maheep Kapoor arrived at Anil Kapoor's residence in designer Indian outfits

On Karwa Chauth 20220, Thursday, Bollywood celebs grabbed everyone's attention with their style and outfits. Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam, Natasha Dalal and Maheep Kapoor arrived at Anil Kapoor's residence in designer Indian outfits. Take a look:

1. Shilpa Shetty

1/6 Shilpa Shetty was looking gorgeous in a designer red saree at Anil Kapoor's residence.

2. Natasha Dalal

2/6 Gorgeous Natasha Dalal, who is married to Varun Dhawan, was spotted in a pink outfit at Sunita Kapoor's residence on Karwa Chauth.

3. Neelam Kothari Soni

3/6 Neelam Kothari Soni, who is married to Samir Soni, was donning a multi-colour stylish outfit and looking stunning.

4. Raveena Tandon

4/6 Raveena Tandon never fails to mesmerise us with her beauty, she was wearing a gorgeous saree on Krwa Chauth.

5. Bhavana Pandey

5/6 Beautiful Bhavana Pandey, who is married to Chunky Panday, was wearing a pink suit.

6. Maheep Kapoor