Viral Photos of the Day: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza pose for paps, Shraddha Kapoor-Vaani Kapoor look stylish

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Shraddha Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and other Bollywood celebs gave us goals.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Sep 10, 2022, 09:47 PM IST

On Saturday, B-town couple Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza were spotted together outside a gym in Bandra. They were giving us major couple goals, while other Bollywood celebs including Shraddha Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor raised the fashion bar high.

1. Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor
1/6

Vaani Kapoor was looking classy in a stylish cream colour top and green bottoms. 

2. Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone
2/6

Sunny Leone was giving us major fashion goals while posing for the cameras.

3. Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol
3/6

Bollywood star Sunny Deol was wearing a red jacket, red top and denim pants.

4. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor
4/6

Shraddha Kapoor opted for a tank top, she was looking gorgeous as usual. 

5. Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza

Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza
5/6

Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza were looking adorable together, they were spotted outside a gym in Bandra.

6. Giorgia Andriani

Giorgia Andriani
6/6

Giorgia Andriani was seen raising the temperature in a sexy crop top and black bottoms.

