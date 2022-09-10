Viral Photos of the Day: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza pose for paps, Shraddha Kapoor-Vaani Kapoor look stylish

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Shraddha Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and other Bollywood celebs gave us goals.
On Saturday, B-town couple Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza were spotted together outside a gym in Bandra. They were giving us major couple goals, while other Bollywood celebs including Shraddha Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor raised the fashion bar high.
1. Vaani Kapoor
Vaani Kapoor was looking classy in a stylish cream colour top and green bottoms.
2. Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone was giving us major fashion goals while posing for the cameras.
3. Sunny Deol
Bollywood star Sunny Deol was wearing a red jacket, red top and denim pants.
4. Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor opted for a tank top, she was looking gorgeous as usual.
5. Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza
Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza were looking adorable together, they were spotted outside a gym in Bandra.
6. Giorgia Andriani
Giorgia Andriani was seen raising the temperature in a sexy crop top and black bottoms.