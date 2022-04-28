Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria promote upcoming films

Here are the most trending pictures of the celebrities from Mumbai on Thursday, April 28.
On Thursday, April 28, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan were seen promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, whereas Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria were also seen promoting Heropanti 2. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan were seen promoting their upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the sequel to the classic 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The sequel releases in theatres on May 20.
2. Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill, who is rumoured to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali later this year, was also snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai.
3. Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt, who amazed the audience with his villainous act of Adheera in the blockbuster KGF Chapter 2, was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai.
4. Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra was spotted at the office of RSVP Movies where she had gone to prepare for her role in the upcoming biopic Sam Manekshaw headlined by Vicky Kaushal.
5. Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria
A day before the release of their film on April 29, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria were seen promoting the actioner which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the negative role.