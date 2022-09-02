Search icon
Urvashi Rautela burns the internet with her sexy photos in thigh-high slit purple gown

Urvashi Rautela looks gorgeous in all the pictures that she dropped on Thursday.

Beauty queen Urvashi Rautela, who never fails to mesmerise us, stunned everyone when she dropped her sexy photos in a purple thigh-high slit gown. She looks gorgeous in all the pictures that she dropped on Thursday.

Take a look:

Looks mesmerising

Looks mesmerising
1/6

Urvashi Rautela looks mesmerising in a beautiful purple gown. She sure knows how to stun everyone with her looks.

Beauty queen

Beauty queen
2/6

These photos prove that Urvashi Rautela is the epitome of beauty. 

On point makeup

On point makeup
3/6

Urvashi Rautela's on point makeup grabbed everyone's attention, she knows how to carry herself in every outfit. 

Beautiful eyes

Beautiful eyes
4/6

Urvashi Rautela has beautiful eyes, she turns heads with her styles, fashion, and beauty. 

Stunner

Stunner
5/6

Without a doubt, Urvashi Rautela is a stunner. She can stun anyone with her sizzling hot looks.

Urvashi in green outfit

Urvashi in green outfit
6/6

Urvashi Rautela looks absolutely gorgeous in this sexy green outfit. 

