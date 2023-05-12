Nia Sharma looks mesmerisingly hot in black saree with plunging neckline blouse

Nia Sharma never fails to stun, and she looks irresistibly hot when she drapes a black saree.
On Friday, Nia Sharma dropped some of her photos on her Instagram story, and the first thought that comes to your mind is, why Insta story, why not post? You will take a look at it again and again because Nia Sharma will mesmerize you with her latest look. Let's take a look at the photos. (Images source: Nia Sharma Instagram)
1. Nia Sharma need no caption
Here's the first photo Nia dropped on her Instagram without any caption. Well, her mesmerising beauty doesn't need a caption to describe it.
2. Alluring Nia Sharma in black saree
Nia Sharma looks sensuously hot in a black sequence saree with a plunging neckline blouse.
3. Hot Nia Sharma ki sexy adayein
One needs to have the oomph factor to carry this look perfectly and Nia Sharma is blessed with sensuous adayein that adds more value to the outfit.
4. Photogenic Nia Sharma
With the panache, the attitude, and the look, Nia is truly photogenic, and this picture proves it.
5. Mirror-selfie champ, Nia Sharma
When it comes to taking mirror selfies, no one can beat Nia Sharma. The actress can look manage to look sexy and capture perfect selfies at the same time.