Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

Sanya was seen enjoying a perfect sunset in a brown bikini.
Actress Sanya Malhotra recently went on a vacation to unwind herself after a hectic work schedule. The actress was in Thailand, and recently, she took to her social media handles to share glimpses of her vacation.
1. Sanya Malhotra
Sanya shared a couple of pictures. In one pictures, she was seen enjoying a perfect sunset in a brown bikini.
2. Getting indulged in Thai boxing
She was also seen getting indulged in Thai boxing, famously called Mauy Thai. The video sure took her fans back to Sanya’s days in Dangal. Looking at her form and precision, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the actress is fit for yet another actioner.
3. Fans praises
As soon as she shared pictures, fans flooded the comment section with a heap of praise. Many of her fans called her flawless, while others praised her for her acting skills.
4. Back-to-back award-winning performances
Sanya became an actress to look up to with her back-to-back award-winning performances in 2023. While Jawan became a blockbuster at the box office, she received the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke award for ‘Kathal’.
5. Next project
Now, the actress is gearing up for the release of Mrs, helmed by Arati Kadav. Recently, the film was showcased at the esteemed Hawaii International Film Festival 2024!