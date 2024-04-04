Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3084107
HomePhotos

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

Sanya was seen enjoying a perfect sunset in a brown bikini.

  • Manisha Chauhan
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 04, 2024, 05:12 PM IST

Actress Sanya Malhotra recently went on a vacation to unwind herself after a hectic work schedule. The actress was in Thailand, and recently, she took to her social media handles to share glimpses of her vacation. 

1. Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra
1/5

Sanya shared a couple of pictures. In one pictures, she was seen enjoying a perfect sunset in a brown bikini. 

2. Getting indulged in Thai boxing

Getting indulged in Thai boxing
2/5

She was also seen getting indulged in Thai boxing, famously called Mauy Thai. The video sure took her fans back to Sanya’s days in Dangal. Looking at her form and precision, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the actress is fit for yet another actioner. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SanyaM (@sanyamalhotra_)

3. Fans praises

Fans praises
3/5

As soon as she shared pictures, fans flooded the comment section with a heap of praise. Many of her fans called her flawless, while others praised her for her acting skills.

 

4. Back-to-back award-winning performances

Back-to-back award-winning performances
4/5

Sanya became an actress to look up to with her back-to-back award-winning performances in 2023. While Jawan became a blockbuster at the box office, she received the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke award for ‘Kathal’.

5. Next project

Next project
5/5

Now, the actress is gearing up for the release of Mrs, helmed by Arati Kadav. Recently, the film was showcased at the esteemed Hawaii International Film Festival 2024!

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaanam: 5 hottest moments from Bad Newz song that shows sizzling chemistry between Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri
5 moments from Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper trailer that prove show is an edge-of-the-seat bingewatch
5 Bollywood actresses who went against directors
Meet Anangsha Biswas, actress who left films after flop debut, now winning hearts with her bold avatar in Mirzapur 3
Sidharth Malhotra sets husband goals as he protects Kiara Advani from rain at Wimbledon 2024, fans can't stop gushing
Speed Reads
More
First-image
If Mukesh Ambani spends Rs 3 crore everyday, his wealth will end in...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews