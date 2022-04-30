Rishi Kapoor death anniversary: 5 iconic films of actor with wife Neetu Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor made his acting debut as an adolescent in his father Raj Kapoor's film Mera Naam Joker (1970), for which he received the National Film Award for Best Child Artist. His first leading performance as an adult was in the teen romance Bobby (1973), in which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Rishi appeared in 92 films as the romantic protagonist between 1973 and 2000. Since the early 2000s, the actor has focused on character roles that have been both critically lauded and well-received by the public.