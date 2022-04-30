Rishi Kapoor death anniversary: 5 iconic films of actor with wife Neetu Kapoor

Take a look at Rishi Kapoor's amazing movies co-starring wife Neetu Kapoor.
Rishi Kapoor made his acting debut as an adolescent in his father Raj Kapoor's film Mera Naam Joker (1970), for which he received the National Film Award for Best Child Artist. His first leading performance as an adult was in the teen romance Bobby (1973), in which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.
Rishi appeared in 92 films as the romantic protagonist between 1973 and 2000. Since the early 2000s, the actor has focused on character roles that have been both critically lauded and well-received by the public.
1. Khel Khel Mein
The film was based on Louis Thomas's novel Good Guys Don't Kill, which was published in the United Kingdom. It was about a group of college students who pulled a prank on each other and were connected with a known criminal. The picture suddenly shifts from a lighthearted comedy to a suspenseful thriller.
2. Kabhi Kabhie
It's a romantic musical drama film. The film is about a generational love tale and how a series of events brings elderly lovers together as friends.
3. Do Dooni Chaar
This is a comedy-drama film for the whole family. During challenging times, a middle-class school teacher attempts to keep his wife and children happy.
4. Amar Akbar Anthony
Manmohan Desai directed this film, which told the story of three brothers who were separated and later reunited after a long separation.
5. Rafoo Chakkar
Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Rajendranath Malhotra, Asrani, and others acted in this film directed by Narender Bedi and inspired by the Hollywood film Some Like It Hot.