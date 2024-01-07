Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

Priyanka Chopra shared the photos of her New Year getaway with her family from the Mexican city of Cabo San Lucas on her Instagram.
Priyanka Chopra shared a bunch of photos and a couple of videos from her New Year vacation in Mexico with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie, and mother Madhu Chopra.
1. Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie
Priyanka Chopra is seen having fun on the beach with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.
2. Priyanka and Nick look stunning together
In the left picture, the husband and wife look stunning together. In the right photo, she looks at the waves with her daughter.
3. Priyanka Chopra looks back at 2023
The Fashion actress looked back at 2023 and wrote, "Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent.. maybe I still am".
4. Priyanka Chopra's wish for 2024
She added, "Here’s to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy new year."
5. Priyanka and Nick in a yacht with Malti and with her mom Madhu
In the left photo, the three of them are seen on a yacht as Malti sang while holding onto the wheel with Nick holding her and Priyanka sitting with them. The actress is seen posing with her mom Madhu Chopra in the right photo.