Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3073754
HomePhotos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

Priyanka Chopra shared the photos of her New Year getaway with her family from the Mexican city of Cabo San Lucas on her Instagram.

  • Aman Wadhwa
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 07, 2024, 02:45 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra shared a bunch of photos and a couple of videos from her New Year vacation in Mexico with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie, and mother Madhu Chopra.

1. Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie
1/5

Priyanka Chopra is seen having fun on the beach with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

2. Priyanka and Nick look stunning together

Priyanka and Nick look stunning together
2/5

In the left picture, the husband and wife look stunning together. In the right photo, she looks at the waves with her daughter.

3. Priyanka Chopra looks back at 2023

Priyanka Chopra looks back at 2023
3/5

The Fashion actress looked back at 2023 and wrote, "Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent.. maybe I still am".

4. Priyanka Chopra's wish for 2024

Priyanka Chopra's wish for 2024
4/5

She added, "Here’s to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy new year."

5. Priyanka and Nick in a yacht with Malti and with her mom Madhu

Priyanka and Nick in a yacht with Malti and with her mom Madhu
5/5

In the left photo, the three of them are seen on a yacht as Malti sang while holding onto the wheel with Nick holding her and Priyanka sitting with them. The actress is seen posing with her mom Madhu Chopra in the right photo.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet IIT dropout actress, became star with debut film, quit Bollywood at her peak, now heads Google's...
Inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious Mumbai home worth...
Bollywood's original sex symbol, 'begum' from royal family who gave India's first bold shoot, moved to Pakistan after...
Step inside Priyanka Chopra's Rs 166-crore luxurious LA mansion with sea-facing backyard, infinity pool
Meet actress who worked with Salman, Akshay, Govinda, was slapped on film set, quit acting after many flop films, now..
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Windows faces outage in India, across the world, what does this mean?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews