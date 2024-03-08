IND Vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights Shubman Gill Hits His 4th Test Match Century In Dharamshala

India's rising star, Shubman Gill has scored another century in this on going Test series against England. Gill scored his overall 4th century in the purest format of the game. This was his second century of the IND vs ENG 5 match Test series 2024.