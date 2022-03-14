5 most followed Bollywood actresses on social media

Priyanka Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor are the most followed Indian actress on Instagram.
Be it their style or acting, Bollywood actresses never leave a chance to make her fans fall for them. They inspire us in many ways, therefore, people follow these actresses so that they can feel connected to them.
Here is the list of the most followed 5 Bollywood actresses:
1. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is the most followed Indian actress. More than 75 million people follow her on Instagram. (Image credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
2. Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor is the second most followed Indian actress on Instagram. She has 70 Million followers on Instagram.
3. Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone has a fan following of 65.1 million on Instagram. (Image credit: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)
4. Katrina Kaif
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is being followed by more than 62 million people on Instagram. (Image credit: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)
5. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt has a fan following of 62 million on Instagram. (Image credit: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)