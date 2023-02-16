Search icon
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends

Nysa Devgan's fashion game is always on-point, and the photos prove it again.

Even without a career in Bollywood, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan has earned a fandom of loyal admirers. Netizens are always in awe of Jr Devgan's fashion sense. Thus, we are sharing photos that show how vividly she carries bold colours like black and golden. (Images source: Nysa Devgan fan Instagram)

Here's the first photo of Nysa Devgan posing stylishly in black with her best friend Orhan Awatramani.

If you think Nysa can only slay in black, think again. Here's Nysa posing in golden bodycon. In this photo, she's posing with Orry from an art exhibition. 

Nysa Devgan knows how to become a party-stopper. Here's Jr Devgan posing like a fine wine in black bodycon. 

Nysa Devgan's photos with Orry and her gang prove the point that she believes in living life 'queen size.'

Here's another photo of Nysa Devgan enjoying afternoon brunch with her friends in golden bodycon.

The young guy Orry sporting luxury clothes from Balenciaga, Prada, Gucci and others is not a film star and most of us may not even recognise him by his real name Orhan Awatramani. However, when Janhvi Kapoor denied rumours of dating Orry, She revealed that both of them are childhood friends. As per reports, Orry, Janhvi, Nysa, and Khushi were part of the same friend circle in their childhood.

