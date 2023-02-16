Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends

6/6

The young guy Orry sporting luxury clothes from Balenciaga, Prada, Gucci and others is not a film star and most of us may not even recognise him by his real name Orhan Awatramani. However, when Janhvi Kapoor denied rumours of dating Orry, She revealed that both of them are childhood friends. As per reports, Orry, Janhvi, Nysa, and Khushi were part of the same friend circle in their childhood.