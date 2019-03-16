Nargis Fakhri faces heartbreak yet again! From Uday Chopra to Matt Alonzo, a glimpse of her past failed relationships

Nargis Fakhri was in a steady relationship with her US-based boyfriend Matt Alonzo and now going by her social media pages, the actor has gone through a sad breakup as she has deleted all her photos with him

It came as a surprise to many when Nargis Fakhri deleted all her photos with beau Matt Alonzo citing a breakup. Their relationship was pretty stronger and there were reports that Nargis and Matt were living together in Los Angeles in the year 2017. However, during the media interactions for her latest film, Amavas, Nargis refrained from talking about her personal life.

Looks like the breakup was pretty ugly as no photos or videos with Matt can be found on Nargis' social media pages. The estranged couple had even inked their initials and flaunted the same on Instagram. There were even reports that the actor and her filmmaker boyfriend might enter marital bliss soon.

Before moving on to Matt, Nargis was happily dating Uday Chopra though both neither confirmed or denied their relationship publicly. Although they were often seen indulging in PDA and their celebrity friends teasing them as well.

Looks like her two past relationships have completely left her heartbroken. Nargis currently has opted to go the spiritual way and has been talking about yoga on her Instagram page.

Let's take a look at her relationship with Uday and Matt in detail: