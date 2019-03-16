Nargis Fakhri faces heartbreak yet again! From Uday Chopra to Matt Alonzo, a glimpse of her past failed relationships

Nargis Fakhri was in a steady relationship with her US-based boyfriend Matt Alonzo and now going by her social media pages, the actor has gone through a sad breakup as she has deleted all her photos with him
It came as a surprise to many when Nargis Fakhri deleted all her photos with beau Matt Alonzo citing a breakup. Their relationship was pretty stronger and there were reports that Nargis and Matt were living together in Los Angeles in the year 2017. However, during the media interactions for her latest film, Amavas, Nargis refrained from talking about her personal life.
Looks like the breakup was pretty ugly as no photos or videos with Matt can be found on Nargis' social media pages. The estranged couple had even inked their initials and flaunted the same on Instagram. There were even reports that the actor and her filmmaker boyfriend might enter marital bliss soon.
Before moving on to Matt, Nargis was happily dating Uday Chopra though both neither confirmed or denied their relationship publicly. Although they were often seen indulging in PDA and their celebrity friends teasing them as well.
Looks like her two past relationships have completely left her heartbroken. Nargis currently has opted to go the spiritual way and has been talking about yoga on her Instagram page.
Let's take a look at her relationship with Uday and Matt in detail:
1. PDA with Uday Chopra
Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra were in a relationship for a very long time. They never spoke about it publicly but there were reports that Nargis was living in with Uday. They both stayed at Yash Chopra's bungalow along with Uday's mom Pamela Chopra.
Whenever asked about their relationship rumours, both of them kept mum. But they left no stone unturned in flaunting PDA on their Twitter pages. Once it so happened that their industry friends joined in and even jokingly told Uday and Nargis 'Get a room!'
2. Heartbreak with Uday
Before the promotions of Banjo, Nargis flew away to the US in secret without letting anyone know. It was reported that her breakup with Uday might be the reason. Later on, when Nargis came back to the country in 2017, she was seen hiding her face at the airport.
Some of them even cited that Uday and she might be reconciling and even contemplating marriage. But nothing of that sorts took place. Moreover, as per a BollywoodLife.com report, it was said that Uday broke up with Nargis over WhatsApp and was against the plan of tying the knot.
However, Uday looked visibly heartbroken after going separate ways with Nargis. He even on to express his sadness on his Twitter page by tweeting, "I wish I could love with the same intensity I used to love a few years ago. There was this girl and I felt alive just loving her. I’ve lost that now. I just want that passion back. Maybe that’s all I need."
I wish I could love with the same intensity I used to love a few years ago. There was this girl and I felt alive just loving her. I’ve lost that now. I just want that passion back. Maybe that’s all I need.— Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) August 12, 2018
3. Happiness with Matt Alonzo
Nargis started seeing American director Matt Alonzo since December 2017. They even started living together in Los Angeles. Though Nargis and Matt never confirmed their relationship initially, they were seen sharing photos with each other on their social media pages.
They went on to get inked with their initials just above their palms Talking about the same, a source had said to Mumbai Mirror, "Nargis was really nervous about getting the tattoo, but Matt convinced her to go for it. The couple walked out of the parlour holding hands and happy that they'd taken another big step in their relationship."
4. Ugly breakup
Looks like after living together for almost two years, Nargis and Matt decided to go different ways. The Rockstar actor deleted all her posts which featured Matt and has been keeping a low profile for quite some time now.
Even during the promotions of her latest Bollywood outing Amavas, Nargis didn't open up about her relationship status and a few doubted that Uday might be a reason behind it.
5. Going the spiritual way
As per reports in DNA After Hrs, Nargis post an ugly breakup with Matt has gone the spiritual way and have been doing yoga as well. A source stated, "Nargis is heartbroken again. The actress and her boyfriend Matt Alonzo have parted ways and the split turned really ugly. She has become extremely spiritual and spends hours doing yoga and praying to God".
(All photos via Instagram)