Mimi star Kriti Sanon shows off her curves in bodycon dress, photos go viral

Take a look at Kriti Sanon's stunning photos here.
In addition to the commercially successful romantic comedies, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon's highest-grossing films to date have been Dilwale and Housefull 4. Her portrayal of the lead surrogate mother in the movie Mimi earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.
1. Kriti Sanon in bodycon dress
Kriti Sanon shared photos on Instagram in which she was seen wearing a bodycon dress.
2. Kriti Sanon's makeup
Kriti Sanon wore flawless makeup. She opted for a nude lip shade and light eyeshadow.
3. Kriti Sanon's hairdo
Kriti Sanon left her hair open and the style went well with the outfit.
4. Kriti Sanon's accesories
Kriti Sanon accessorised her outfit with a pair of earrings and kept it minimalistic.
5. Kriti Sanon's footwear
The Mimi star Kriti Sanon paired her outfit a pair of high heels.
6. Kriti Sanon's post
Kriti captioned her post as, "And oh! She sparkled again.. Brighter than ever. As she finally found herself.Fearlessly Alive, Smiling at her destiny..Maybe it was all a plan. A stroke of serendipity!"