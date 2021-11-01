Trending#

Meet Madhurima Nigam, the pretty, businesswoman wife of star singer Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam's wife Madhurima prefers to remain away from camera but when it comes to looks she is no less than a Bollywood actress.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Nov 1, 2021, 10:51 AM IST

Popular Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam is also known for his handsome look and he has appeared as a hero in many music videos and films. Sonu Nigam always remain in news for his signing but he prefers to keep his private life away from limelight. Sonu Nigam's wife Madhurima prefers to remain away from camera but when it comes to looks she is no less than a Bollywood actress. Let's know more about Madhurima Nigam: 

1. Sonu Nigam-Madhurima: An ideal couple

Sonu Nigam and his wife Madhurima is considered as an ideal couple by many. Both Sonu and Madhurima like to keep their personal life away from the limelight but whenever Sonu goes to an award ceremony, Madhurima always accompanies him.

2. Jab Sonu met Madhurima

Sonu and Madhurima's love story is just like a Bollywood film. According to reports, both of them met for the first time during an event and dated each other for about seven years before getting married.

 

3. Sonu Nigam-Madhurima Nigam: Age difference

It is to be noted that there is an age gap of 5 years between Sonu Nigam and Madhurima. 

4. Madhurima Nigam - A businesswoman

Madhurima Nigam is a businesswoman and she has her own couture brand 'Madhurima Nigam'. 

5. Sonu and Madhurima Nigam's kid

Sonu Nigam and Madhurima are proud parents of a baby boy Nevaan Nigam.