Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

The actress we are talking about has impressed fans with not only her acting chops but also her dance moves on social media. She is none other than Amy Aela. Amy is best known for her performances in Bloody Daddy and Runway 34 and is currently seen in Raveena Tandon-starrer Karmma Calling. The actress is called Katrina Kaif's doppelganger and is also a successful entrepreneur. Here's all you need to know about her-