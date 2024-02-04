Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Here's all you need to know about Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Ajay Devgn's co-star.
The actress we are talking about has impressed fans with not only her acting chops but also her dance moves on social media. She is none other than Amy Aela. Amy is best known for her performances in Bloody Daddy and Runway 34 and is currently seen in Raveena Tandon-starrer Karmma Calling. The actress is called Katrina Kaif's doppelganger and is also a successful entrepreneur. Here's all you need to know about her-
1. Who is Amy Aela?
Amy Aela is an Indian-Australian model, actress, entrepreneur, and social media influencer who has won hearts on the Internet with her sizzling dance videos and her performances in Bollywood movies. Born in Allahabad, she moved to Australia as a kid and now is back in India to try her luck at acting. Before becoming an actress, she graduated from Edith Cowan University in Australia, with a degree in Marketing and has also worked in the same field.
2. Amy Aela social media
Amy Aela is a popular social media star with 2.2 million followers on Instagram. The actress often shares her aesthetic pictures and videos of her sizzling dance moves on social media. Her fans find similarities between her and Katrina Kaif and call her Katrina's doppelganger.
3. Amy Aela Bollywood career
Amy Aela started her Bollywood career with Ajay Devgn's movie Runway 34. However, the film tanked at the box office. The actress was later seen making a small appearance alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Govinda Naam Mera's song Bijli. Amy has also been a part of Shahid Kapoor's hit film Bloody Daddy.
4. Amy Aela Business
Apart from being an actress, Amy Aela is also an entrepreneur who runs a successful company in Australia named Brisbane Fashion Runway, which is a luxury events business in Australia. The actress told in an interview with Rediff, "We have been functional for five years now, and have become one of the largest fashion shows in Australia. I work with brands to guide their marketing and brand strategy."
5. Amy Aela work front
Amy Aela is currently seen in the new web series Karmma Calling which also stars Raveena Tandon, Varun Sood, and Namrata Seth along with others in key roles. Helmed by Ruchi Narain, Karmma Calling is the Hindi adaptation of the American drama Revenge and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.