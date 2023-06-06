This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

This top heroine from the 90s was once known for her sultry looks, dance numbers, and controversial photoshoots. She now lives a quiet life as a yogini.

The early 90s saw a proliferation of new, young heroines in Bollywood. The old guard of Sridevi, Jaya Prada, and Padmini Kolhapure were established but new faces entered, some willing to cross boundaries few mainstream actresses had in terms of boldness. One of them was Mamta Kulkarni, the original 90s’ Bollywood sex symbol. The actress starred in multiple hits but was known as much for her work as she was for her controversies.