This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

This top heroine from the 90s was once known for her sultry looks, dance numbers, and controversial photoshoots. She now lives a quiet life as a yogini.
The early 90s saw a proliferation of new, young heroines in Bollywood. The old guard of Sridevi, Jaya Prada, and Padmini Kolhapure were established but new faces entered, some willing to cross boundaries few mainstream actresses had in terms of boldness. One of them was Mamta Kulkarni, the original 90s’ Bollywood sex symbol. The actress starred in multiple hits but was known as much for her work as she was for her controversies.
1. Mamta Kulkarni Bollywood debut
Mamta Kulkarni made her Bollywood debut in 1992 with Tirangaa and made her mark with Aashiq Awara the following year. She began to be noticed by the mid-90s with starring roles in hits like Krantiveer, Karan Arjun, and Sabse Bada Khiladi.
2. Mamta Kulkarni’s topless shoot and nude cover pic
It was in 1993 that she first became controversy’s favourite child when posed topless on the cover of Stardust Magazine. The picture polarised everyone and became a raging controversy. The actress went one step ahead and did another bold shoot covered in paint a couple of years later
3. Mamta Kulkarni drug racket
In 2013, Mamta reportedly married Vicky Goswami, a drug lord. In 2016, the actress was named as a co-accused in a Rs 2000-crore international drug racket in which Vicky was the mastermind. Mamta has denied the charges against her
4. When Mamta Kulkarni became a sadhvi
In the mid-2010s, Mamta announced that she had become a yogini and she even authored a book titled Autobiography of an Yogini, chronicling her life journey
5. Where is Mamta Kulkarni now?
Mamta Kulkarni has not acted in films in over 20 years with her last appearance in 2003 Bangladeshi film Shesh Bongsodhar. She lives away from the limelight