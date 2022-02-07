Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Times when the legendary singer proved her greatness

The 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, February 6 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The veteran singer died due to multiple organ failure at the age of 92 after she was admitted to the hospital due to Covid-19 complications last month. Lata Ji's last rites were held at the Shivaji Park and her funeral was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and others.

As we remember Lata Didi, we recount six such instances when she proved her greatness. (All images: File photos)