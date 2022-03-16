Inside Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra's Rs 100 crore Mumbai home: From luxurious living room, kids rooms to swimming pool

Check out some photos and videos that will take you inside Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's palatial Mumbai home.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra own an exquisite seaside Mumbai bungalow, 'Kinara'. The interiors of the luxurious house are done by the lady of the house herself, Shilpa Shetty. Raj and Shilpa shifted to Mumbai from London years ago and set up their royal mansion in the city Juhu Beach area. As per reports, Shilpa hand-picked things from all over the world in an attempt to give her home a modern yet classic appeal. The estimated price of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's Mumbai home is Rs 100 crore.
1. Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra's Mumbai home: The Drawing Room
There are several seating areas in the couple's luxurious, one-of-a-kind home. The drawing-room, much like the other sitting corners of the house, has a very contemporary vibe to it. The area is laden with huge plants in the corners and a giant lamp while a comfortable yet majestic beige sofa set sets the mood of the sitting area. The massive glass windows behind let in an ample amount of natural light in the area.
2. Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra's Mumbai home: The Living Area
Opulent combined with cosy vibes -- that's the living area of Shilpa Shetty's house . Several couches in muted colours adorn the area and are decorated with silver and gold cushions to give it a splendid touch. A gigantic statue of a horse and a chic chandelier add a magnificent charm to the overall look of the living area. Several lamps are placed at strategic corners of the area to provide ample light.
3. Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra's Mumbai home: The dining area
A long wooden dining table with huge chairs in bronze leather set against a backdrop of several paintings is where the family sits for all it's meals. The area is separated from the couple's living room by glass doors and is perfect for large gatherings.
4. Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra's Mumbai home: Samisha room
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's daughter Samisha's room looks like the stuff made of dreams. Angel themed wall painting that features stars and snowflakes and the overall baby pink and white colour theme, makes the room look so dreamy. White storage organisers with soft toys spread over them and an LED for Samisha to watch cartoons is what the room comprises.
5. Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra's Mumbai home: Viaan's room
Viaan's room comes with a wooden wardrobe, a military green sofa for seating, a life-sized Calvin and Hobbes illustration and a safari jeep-shaped bed.
6. Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra's Mumbai home: Gym and workout area
The entertainment and open workout space in the house comes with a large irregular stone installation and gold chandelier. The expansive space is a sight to behold and also seemingly Shilpa's favourite workout spot. A high ceiling, glossy marble-finished flooring and stone pillars, a formal seating area and handpicked contemporary artworks are what comprises this space. Off to the side of this space sits the at-home gym where Shilpa shoots a lot of her home-gym workout videos.
7. Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra's home: Mandir
The mandir is one of the most beautiful spaces in the house. A large wooden door featuring a gold handle and adorned with golden lotus decorations and a partition that has lotus carvings is what the puja ghar comprises.
8. Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra's Mumbai home: The Garden Area
Laden with lush green trees and plants, Shilpa Shetty's Mumbai home has an elaborate garden area that features a giant hand sculpture and a stone Buddha installation. It is also the area where Shilpa practices yoga. One corner of this space contains a cosy yellow seating area, with pebbled walls and stone benches under a massive star fruit tree. The area also has swings for the children to enjoy their play time.
9. Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra's Mumbai home: Swimming pool
In the midst of greeny is the swimming pool where Shilpa Shetty enjoys clicking a lot of photos, making boomerangs and filming videos.
10. Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra's Mumbai home: Vertical garden
Shilpa Shetty has her own little hydroponic backyard farm where she grows bok choy, mint, lettuce, kale, basil among other things.