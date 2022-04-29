Search icon
Inside photos of Ajay Devgn-Kajol's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'

Ajay Devgn and Kajol who got married to Kajol in 1999, live in a swanky, two-storeyed Mumbai bungalow named 'Shivshakti'.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 29, 2022, 12:12 PM IST

Recently, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn who has been married to actress Kajol for over 23 years, spoke about why he decided to marry the DDLJ star and the ups and downs they faced together as a couple. In an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, Ajay said that he doesn't when exactly he decided to marry Kajol as everything just went in a flow. "We met, we got along very well. We started seeing each other without even proposing and then it was taken for granted that we will get married…" Ajay added, "Our thoughts are similar, our models seem to gel together. So, it just went in a flow."

Together for over two decades now, Kajol and Ajay have seen several ups and downs in their personal and professional lives. Spekaing about how they manage disagreements, Ajay said, "Two minds can't be alike but then we discuss and that's how it works." 

The couple who got married to Kajol in 1999, lives in a swanky Mumbai bungalow named 'Shivshakti'. A two-storeyed house, Ajay and Kajol's abode is majestic. 
Kajol and Ajay often share photos giving a glimpse of their house to their fans on Instagram. Let's take a look here: 

1. Ajay Devgn-Kajol's Mumbai home: Entrance

Ajay Devgn-Kajol's Mumbai home: Entrance
1/8

The dominant colour in the house is white with a lot of wooden work. Large wooden-framed windows and doors featuring mirrored glasses look picture-perfect.

 

2. Ajay Devgn-Kajol's Mumbai home: Entrance Verandah

Ajay Devgn-Kajol's Mumbai home: Entrance Verandah
2/8

There's a verandah at the entrance where Kajol often enjoys a hot cuppa and poses happily for the photos.

 

3. Ajay Devgn-Kajol Mumbai home: Drawing room

Ajay Devgn-Kajol Mumbai home: Drawing room
3/8

A comfortable seating space with easy to move armchairs and a large open window overlooking the greenery outside give this space the perfect relaxing vibe. Here Ajay Devgn is seen relaxing and the windows give a lush green view.

 

4. Ajay Devgn-Kajol Mumbai home: Quarry-themed backyard

Ajay Devgn-Kajol Mumbai home: Quarry-themed backyard
4/8

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's bungalow has a quarry-themed backyard with stoned walls on all sides. Wooden flooring and handles give a raw and rustic vibe inside the house.

5. Ajay Devgn-Kajol Mumbai home: Walk-in closet

Ajay Devgn-Kajol Mumbai home: Walk-in closet
5/8

A walk-in closet, the doors of which are padded with brown cushions and an elevator to get to the area from the other floor - the Devgns not just know how to dress stylishly but they also know how to keep the area where they dress up, look chic! 

6. Ajay Devgn-Kajol Mumbai home: Wooden stairway

Ajay Devgn-Kajol Mumbai home: Wooden stairway
6/8

The stairway is the highlight of the house. Kajol often poses for the photos on the beautiful stairway. Just adjacent to the stairway are hanging bulbs which give the space a very modern vibe, making it a visual delight.

7. Ajay Devgn-Kajol Mumbai home: Living room, bedroom

Ajay Devgn-Kajol Mumbai home: Living room, bedroom
7/8

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have a spacious living room with white sofa sets, whitewashed walls and white curtains. The bedroom, on the other hand, is in monochrome with a black diwaan and doors.

 

8. Ajay Devgn-Kajol Mumbai home: Gym

Ajay Devgn-Kajol Mumbai home: Gym
8/8

Like most celebrities, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's house too comprises a fully equipped home gym.

 

