Inside photos of Ajay Devgn-Kajol's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'

Recently, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn who has been married to actress Kajol for over 23 years, spoke about why he decided to marry the DDLJ star and the ups and downs they faced together as a couple. In an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, Ajay said that he doesn't when exactly he decided to marry Kajol as everything just went in a flow. "We met, we got along very well. We started seeing each other without even proposing and then it was taken for granted that we will get married…" Ajay added, "Our thoughts are similar, our models seem to gel together. So, it just went in a flow."

Together for over two decades now, Kajol and Ajay have seen several ups and downs in their personal and professional lives. Spekaing about how they manage disagreements, Ajay said, "Two minds can't be alike but then we discuss and that's how it works."

The couple who got married to Kajol in 1999, lives in a swanky Mumbai bungalow named 'Shivshakti'. A two-storeyed house, Ajay and Kajol's abode is majestic.

Kajol and Ajay often share photos giving a glimpse of their house to their fans on Instagram. Let's take a look here: