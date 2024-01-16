Search icon
In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Team Salaar celebrated the success of their latest action blockbuster, and they were all smiles at the success bash.

  Jan 16, 2024, 11:30 PM IST

Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer, Salaar Part One: Ceasefire enjoyed a blockbuster run at the box office, and the team celebrated the success of the film with a grand bash at Bengaluru. Let's take a look inside the bash. (Images source: Screengrab)

Here's a glimpse of a success bash held at a 5-star hotel in Bengaluru. The theme of the bash was on the lines of Khansaar, and the attendees had a black dress code.



Here's Jagapathi Babu, Shruti Haasan, director Prashanth Neel, and Prabhas posing for the paps. 



Here's director Prashanth Neel, producer Vijay Kirgandur, and Prabhas posing for the paparazzi. 



Amid the celebration, Prabhas didn't disappoint his fans and posed happily for quick selfies. 



Salaar Part One: Ceasefire will be followed by a sequel, Salaar Part Two, which will conclude the violent saga of best friends turned enemies Deva (Prabhas) and Vardharaja Mannaar (Prithviraj Sukumaran). As per Sacnilk, Salaar Part One has collected Rs 611.8 crore worldwide.



