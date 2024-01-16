trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobile

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Team Salaar celebrated the success of their latest action blockbuster, and they were all smiles at the success bash.

Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer, Salaar Part One: Ceasefire enjoyed a blockbuster run at the box office, and the team celebrated the success of the film with a grand bash at Bengaluru. Let's take a look inside the bash. (Images source: Screengrab)

1. A perfect venue to celebrate Salaar success

1/5 Here's a glimpse of a success bash held at a 5-star hotel in Bengaluru. The theme of the bash was on the lines of Khansaar, and the attendees had a black dress code.



2. Prabhas, Shruti and the smiling faces of team Salaar

2/5 Here's Jagapathi Babu, Shruti Haasan, director Prashanth Neel, and Prabhas posing for the paps.



3. The powerful forces behind Salaar

3/5 Here's director Prashanth Neel, producer Vijay Kirgandur, and Prabhas posing for the paparazzi.



4. Prabhas celebrating Salaar success with fans

4/5 Amid the celebration, Prabhas didn't disappoint his fans and posed happily for quick selfies.



5. Salaar will be followed by Salaar Part 2