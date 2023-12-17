In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry shares a glimpse of his fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan.
Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is popularly known for being surrounded by the star kids and the Bollywood celebs. He is often seen going on vacation with star kids. He enjoys a great bond with Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan and was recently seen enjoying a fun vacation in London with them. He shared some pictures on social media giving a glimpse into their holiday.
1. Orry in London
Orry recently took to his Instagram and shared a couple of videos and photos giving a glimpse into his vacation with his best friends Nysa Devgan and Janhvi Kapoor. Orry was seen enjoying some delicacies in London and a video showed him enjoying a rollercoaster ride while his friends were seen capturing him and wishing him luck.
2. Orry and Janhvi Kapoor in London
Orry also dropped some adorable pictures with Janhvi Kapoor. They both could be seen having fun on the streets of London enjoying the cool weather. Janhvi was seen wearing a black co-ord furry set, while Orry donned a leather jacket and baggy pants.
3. Orry posing with Nysa Devgan
He also shared a picture of making a goofy face with Nysa Devgan. While he was all covered up with a scarf, Nysa was seen wearing a white puffer jacket and smiling as she posed for the selfie with her best friend.
4. Orry shares goofy pictures with Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor and Orry also clicked some goofy pictures in a phone booth in London and Orry dropped those cute pictures in his feed. He captioned the post, "The value of vacation."
5. Orry and Janhvi Kapoor work front
Meanwhile, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry was recently seen in Bigg Boss 17 where he interacted with Salman Khan and made him laugh his heart out with his talks and later went inside the house as a guest for a task. Janhvi on the other hand will be next seen in the movie Devara helmed by Koratala Siva. She will be sharing the screen with Jr NTR.