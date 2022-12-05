In pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot in dreamy ceremony

On Sunday in Jaipur, Hansika Motwani finally got married to her longtime partner Sohael Khaturiya.
1. Hansika Motwani gets married to Sohael Khaturiya
In this stunning photo image, Sohael can be seen kissing Hansika on her forehead
2. Bride and groom's outfit
With red bangles, kaleere, and a traditional red lehenga, Hansika looks stunning. She added bold jewellery as an accent to her ensemble. In contrast, Sohael looks sharp in an ivory sherwani.
3. Sohael applies sindoor on Hansika
In this beautiful click, Sohael can be seen applying sindoor on Hansika's forehead as a part of the wedding rituals.
4. The wedding location
On December 4, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya, her longtime partner, were wed in the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
5. Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya's wedding glimpses
Despite Hansika not posting photos from the lovely night, glimpses from their wedding celebrations have gone viral on social media.