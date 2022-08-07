In pics: Gauri Khan, Mira Rajput, Tahira Kashyap, meet stylish Bollywood wives

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, Mira Rajput wife of Shahid Kapoor, and other celebs' wives enjoy a huge fan following on social media.
Bollywood wives often make headlines for their style and glamour, they inspire millions with their fashion choices. Be it Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, or Mira Rajput wife of Shahid Kapoor, these celebs enjoy a huge fan following on social media.
Let's take a look:
1. Varun Dhawan- Natasha Dalal
Varun Dhawan got married to Natasha Dalal, his childhood love, on January 24 last year.
2. Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput
Shahis Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is one of the most stylish celebs, she often makes headlines with her glamorous photos.
3. Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap
Tahira Kashyap, who is a write and inspiration for many, got married to Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana in the year 2008.
4. Arjun Rampal-Gabriella Demetriades
Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal have been dating each other since 2018, together they have a son Arik.
5. Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan
Gauri Khan needs no introduction, she is the wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She is one of the most stylish and glamorous celebs in India.
6. Anil Kapoor-Sunita Kapoor
Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are the cutest Bollywood couple. They married each other on May 19, 1984.