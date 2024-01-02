In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

5/5

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor proudly presented their baby girl, Raha, on December 25. They revealed Raha's full face to the world as they headed for Christmas brunch at Kunal Kapoor's house. On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Animal, and Alia was seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Heart of Stone. In 2024, Alia will be seen in her home production Jigra.