In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Alia Bhatt dropped amazing pictures of the New Year celebrations with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha Kapoor, and it went viral instantly.

  • Simran Singh
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 02, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

Alia celebrated New Year with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha Kapoor. On Monday, Alia Bhatt dropped photos of her recent vacation trip on her Instagram, and it left her fans in awe. (Images source: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

1. Ranbir Kapor

Ranbir Kapor
1/5

Alia shared photos from her vacation diaries. In this photo, Ranbir can be seen kissing Alia on her cheek, and the actress is enjoying a New Year bash. 



2. Raha Kapoor with her mommy dearest

Raha Kapoor with her mommy dearest
2/5

In this photo, Alia and her daughter Raha were captured waving at the camera with the sea in the backdrop.



3. Alia Bhatt's love for the blue

Alia Bhatt's love for the blue
3/5

Alia gave a glimpse of scuba diving by sharing a photo of a swim goggle. In another photo, Alia captured the clear blue sky, which will surely give you vacation vibes. Alia shared these photos with the caption, "2024 to do - keep it wholesome & soul-some. Happy new year to you all."



4. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt make Instagram go red

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt make Instagram go red
4/5

Here's another glimpse of Ranbir and Alia's shiddat wala pyaar. This photo from their Christmas lunch gave a major couple-goal.



5. Ranbir and Alia revealed Raha's face on Christmas

Ranbir and Alia revealed Raha's face on Christmas
5/5

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor proudly presented their baby girl, Raha, on December 25. They revealed Raha's full face to the world as they headed for Christmas brunch at Kunal Kapoor's house. On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Animal, and Alia was seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Heart of Stone. In 2024, Alia will be seen in her home production Jigra.



