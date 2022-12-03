Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Hot reels of XXX, Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul that will give you sleepless nights

Do you want to see more of Aabha Paul? We heard you. Here are some of the hottest videos of XXX, Gandii Baat, and Mastram star.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 03, 2022, 02:29 PM IST

Aabha Paul has already made an impression of the ultimate seductress in the audience. Her stints in eroticas XXX, Mastram, and Gandii Baat have registered her people's favourite. Now, here we are with sexy videos of Aabha that will leave you craving for more. (Images source: Aabha Paul Instagram)

1. Aabha Paul- The sizzling black bikini babe

Aabha Paul- The sizzling black bikini babe
1/5

No colour can make women look sexier than black. Here's the first video of Aabha Paul. 

Watch the video

2. Aabha Paul making temperature soar with saree

Aabha Paul making temperature soar with saree
2/5

Here's another video where your favourite is applying lip gloss, and wearing a saree with a deep blouse. 

Watch the video

3. Aabha Paul seducing in white

Aabha Paul seducing in white
3/5

When you have Aabha Paul grooving to music with a white top, you can't do anything rather than admire her beauty. 

Watch the video

4. Aabha Paul looking ultimate seductress in saree

Aabha Paul looking ultimate seductress in saree
4/5

Aabha is surely giving high-seducing tips in sarees. Watch it for yourself. 

Here's the video

5. The sexy pinky girl Aabha Paul

The sexy pinky girl Aabha Paul
5/5

Aabha Paul proved that even pink can titillate the imagination. If you don't believe us, here's the proof. 

Watch the video 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Shah Rukh khan birthday: 5 expensive things Pathaan star king khan owns
Diwali 2022: This festive season, get blinged up using these Bollywood inspired looks
Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear
Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood
Are you planning a winter trip? Here are 5 mesmerising places to explore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 533 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.