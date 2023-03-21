Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: Actress celebrates her 45th birthday with media, see pics

Rani Mukerji turned 45 and she decided to celebrate the special day with the media. Let's take a look at her small-but-sweet celebrations.
Actress Rani Mukerji turned 45 and her latest film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway has also managed to impress the audience. Rani decided to share her happiness with the media photographers. Thus, she was seen celebrating her dual achievement with the paparazzi. (image source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Rani Mukerji looking gracious in 45
Here's the pretty Rani, wearing a simple white shirt welcoming media friends, and adoring the preparation for the celebrations.
2. Happy birthday Rani Mukerji
Here's Rani cutting the cake, and media photographers sang birthday song for her.
3. Have a bite, Rani Mukerji
Before enjoying her cake, Rani acknowledged media friends' request and posed with a piece of her birthday cake.
4. Rani Mukerji with her media family
At last, Rani posed with media photographers. After cutting the cake, Rani called a senior photographer who has lost his wife. According to Viral Bhayani, the photographer's late wife was Rani's friend. Her birthday was two days after Rani's birthday. Thus, Rani called the photographer and gave him a piece of the cake.
Watch the video
5. Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway going strong
Rani Mukerji's latest film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is going strong at the box office. The film collected Rs 6.42 crores on its first weekend.