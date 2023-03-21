Search icon
Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: Actress celebrates her 45th birthday with media, see pics

Rani Mukerji turned 45 and she decided to celebrate the special day with the media. Let's take a look at her small-but-sweet celebrations.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 21, 2023, 12:16 AM IST

Actress Rani Mukerji turned 45 and her latest film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway has also managed to impress the audience. Rani decided to share her happiness with the media photographers. Thus, she was seen celebrating her dual achievement with the paparazzi. (image source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Rani Mukerji looking gracious in 45

Rani Mukerji looking gracious in 45
1/5

Here's the pretty Rani, wearing a simple white shirt welcoming media friends, and adoring the preparation for the celebrations. 

2. Happy birthday Rani Mukerji

Happy birthday Rani Mukerji
2/5

Here's Rani cutting the cake, and media photographers sang birthday song for her. 

3. Have a bite, Rani Mukerji

Have a bite, Rani Mukerji
3/5

Before enjoying her cake, Rani acknowledged media friends' request and posed with a piece of her birthday cake. 

4. Rani Mukerji with her media family

Rani Mukerji with her media family
4/5

At last, Rani posed with media photographers. After cutting the cake, Rani called a senior photographer who has lost his wife. According to Viral Bhayani, the photographer's late wife was Rani's friend. Her birthday was two days after Rani's birthday. Thus, Rani called the photographer and gave him a piece of the cake.  

Watch the video

5. Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway going strong

Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway going strong
5/5

Rani Mukerji's latest film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is going strong at the box office. The film collected Rs 6.42 crores on its first weekend. 

Meet Gultesham Khan, famous television actor who will lead Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 7
Decoding Radhika Merchant's pink ruffle saree look, exclusive mini bag worth Rs 1.64 crore
Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Karan Johar attend Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash
From Devdas and Gulaal to Padmaavat, times when Bollywood films painted the screen red
Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Boney Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh attend Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit's prayer meet
