Happy birthday Akshaye Khanna: Drishyam 2, Sector 375, Dil Chahta Hai, a look at actor's highest-rated films

On the occasion of Akshaye Khanna birthday, let's take a look at his highest-rated films:
Bollywood star Akshaye Khanna turned a year older and is celebrating his 48th birthday on March 28 (Tuesday). The actor, who was born in the year 1975, impressed the audience with his films likeDrishyam 2, Border, 36 China Town, Taal and others.
1. Drishyam 2 (IMDb rating: 8.2)
Drishyam 2, released in 2022, is a crime thriller directed by Abhishek Pathak featuring Akshaye Khanna as a cop. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ishita Dutta, Tabu, and Shriya Saran.
2. Dil Chahta Hai (IMDb rating: 8.1)
The 2001 film Dil Chahta Hai depicts the story of three very close friends who get separated after college. The film stars Aamir Khan, Saif Ai Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia and Sonali Kulkarni.
3. Section 375 (IMDb rating: 8.1)
Released in the years 2019, Sector 375 features Akshaye Khanna as Tarun Saluja who is an advocate.
4. Border (IMDb rating: 7.9)
The 19997 film Border revolves around the real-life battle of Longewella from the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It featured Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Jackie Shroff alongside Akshaye Khanna.
5. State of Siege: Temple Attack (IMDb rating 7.7)
The 2021 film State of Siege: Temple Attack, directed by Ken Ghosh, stars Akshaye Khanna in the lead role. It is based on 2002 Akshardham Temple attack.
(All photos: Akshaye Khanna fanpage/Instagram)