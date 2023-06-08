Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

Gayatri Joshi had a Bollywood debut that most girls would dream of. She was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in an Ashutosh Gowariker film. And while Swades did not set the cash regsiters ringing, it was widely acclaimed with special praise for the debutante. However, that film was to be Gayatri’s only big screen appearance. The actress soon bid adieu to the film industry and tied the knot with one of India’s richest men.