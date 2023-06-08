Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

Gayatri Joshi had a dream debut in Bollywood after a successful modelling and pageantry career but left it all behind when she married billionaire Vikas Oberoi.
Gayatri Joshi had a Bollywood debut that most girls would dream of. She was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in an Ashutosh Gowariker film. And while Swades did not set the cash regsiters ringing, it was widely acclaimed with special praise for the debutante. However, that film was to be Gayatri’s only big screen appearance. The actress soon bid adieu to the film industry and tied the knot with one of India’s richest men.
1. Gayatri Joshi’s modelling career
Born in Nagpur in 1977, Gayatri Joshi started her modelling career when she was in college in Mumbai. She appeared in ads of brands like Godrej, LG, Ponds, Bombay Dyeing, Sunsilk, and Philips. She also marked the first on-screen appearance with her future co-star Shah Rukh Khan in a Hyundai ad.
2. Gayatri Joshi at Miss India
In 1999, Gayatri Joshi participated in Miss India and was one of the five finalists. The following year, she was crowned Miss India International and represented the country at Miss International 2000 in Japan.
3. Gayatri Joshi Bollywood debut with Swades
In 2004, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker cast Gayatri opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Swades, the earthy tale of an NRI NASA engineer returning to his roots in India. The film was critically acclaimed and Gayatri Joshi earned praise for her ‘mature’ performance
4. Gayatri Joshi marriage to Vikas Oberoi
However, months after the release of the film, Gayatri Joshi tied the knot with businessman Vikas Oberoi, a promoter of Oberoi Construction, and left the film industry. As per Grohe-Hurun, Oberoi’s net worth is Rs 22,780 crore, making him one of India’s 100 richest men
5. Where is Gayatri Joshi now?
Gayatri Joshi devoted her life to her family after marriage. She lives in Mumbai with her husband and their two children.