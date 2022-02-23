From Seema Biswas' 'Bandit Queen' to Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' meet mafia queens of Bollywood

5/7

Isha Koppikar has done a few films in her career, but she has left an impression in each of her films. Here's the action-drama 'Shabri' in which Isha played the titular role to perfection. The film was completed around 2005, but the release got delayed till 2011. Isha's Shabri look was so convincing, that during the shoot, she was not allowed to enter the set by security. The film is currently streaming online. (Image source: Isha Kopikar Twitter)