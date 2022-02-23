From Seema Biswas' 'Bandit Queen' to Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' meet mafia queens of Bollywood

Before we watch Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' here are a few films based on real and fictional mafia queens.
The audience savours gangster drama, and when hoodlum is played by female protagonists, the intrigue and entertainment factor shoots up to a whole new level. So, let's jot down such dreadful, mafia queens of Bollywood.
1. Alia Bhatt as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Let's start the list with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film which is based on social worker Ganguabai. Alia Bhatt plays the titular role and the film is adapted from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. (Image source: File Photo)
2. Vidya Balan as 'Begum Jaan'
When it comes to heading strong female characters, Vidya Balan tops the list. In the 2017 film, Balan plays the titular character who runs a brothel, and she tries to protect her home from the changing political scenario of the late Independent India of 1948. Although the movie was termed average, Vidya's performance was hailed as one of the best features of the film. (Image source: Vishesh Films Twitter)
3. Shraddha Kapoor as 'Haseena Parkar'
This film starring Shraddha Kapoor in the titular role is an attempt to touch upon the life of the dreaded gangster, Dawood Ibrahim's sister, Haseena Parker. The film takes us through the journey of Haseena, from a scared victim to appa (older sister) of Nagpada. Apoorva Lakhia's movie had a promising plot, but the unconventional presentation and the absence of realism went against the film, and it tanked at the box office. (Image source: Haseena Parkar Twitter)
4. Neha Dhupia as Munni Gangster
Who says that a gangster film should always be violent, full of blood and gore, it can be quirky as well. The 2010 comedy-drama 'Phas Gaye Re Obama' successfully proved that the genre can be served with a comic touch. In the film, Neha plays the role of Munni Gangster, who hates men and is hailed as female Gabbar Singh. This movie is a must-watch as it gives you genuine funny moments. (Image source: bestmovies&tvseries Twitter)
5. Isha Koppikar as 'Shabri'
Isha Koppikar has done a few films in her career, but she has left an impression in each of her films. Here's the action-drama 'Shabri' in which Isha played the titular role to perfection. The film was completed around 2005, but the release got delayed till 2011. Isha's Shabri look was so convincing, that during the shoot, she was not allowed to enter the set by security. The film is currently streaming online. (Image source: Isha Kopikar Twitter)
6. Shabana Azmi as 'Godmother'
This 1999 film is based on the life of Santokben Jadeja and veteran actress Shabana Azmi played the titular role. Vinay Shukla's directorial won six national awards, including, Azmi as Best actress, and Best Feature Film. (Image source: NFAI Twitter)
7. Seema Biswas as Phoolan Devi
We end our list with one of the most hard-hitting, acclaimed movies from the 90s. The Shekhar Kapur directorial 'Bandit Queen' depicts the journey of an innocent girl, who in turn of events, becomes a dreaded dacoit Phoolan Devi. This film is loaded with power-packed screenplay and a stellar performance by actors like Seema, late actor Nirmal Pandey, Manoj Bajpayee, and others. (Image source: Film Companion)