Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Disha Patani has set Instagram on fire with her latest sensuous photos in a silver saree with a plunging neckline blouse.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 20, 2023, 02:06 PM IST

Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses in the Indian film industry. She keeps treating her fans and followers with her sexy photos on her Instagram. Check out her latest drool-worthy pictures here.

1. Disha Patani breaks the internet

Disha Patani has once again broken the internet and has left everyone stunned with her seductive photos in a heavily-embellished silver saree and bralette-style blouse with a plunging neckline.

2. Disha Patani fans react

Disha Patani's fans have flooded the comments section with fire emojis. One of them commented, "Aag laga di (You have lit a fire)", while another wrote, "On a scale from 1 to 10, you're an 11."

3. Mouni Roy calls her 'Bellissima'

Mouni Roy, who became Disha's BFF after the two of them went on The Entertainers tour earlier this year, called her "Bellissima" in the comments section, which is Italian for 'extremely beautiful'.

4. Disha Patani films

After making his acting debut in the Telugu film Loafer in 2015, Disha Patani has starred in multiple movies such as Bharat, Malang, and Baaghi 3. She was last seen in Ek Villain Returns last year.

5. Disha Patani in Project K

The actress is also a part of Nag Ashwin's much-awaited science fiction pan-India film tentatively titled Project K, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas in the lead roles.

