Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Brahmastra star Mouni Roy sizzles in sexy floral outfit, photos go viral

Mouni Roy, who recently appeared in Brahmastra, raised the temperature when she dropped photos in a sexy co-ord set on Sunday.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 19, 2022, 12:10 AM IST

Brahmastra star Mouni Roy grabbed everyone's attention with her acting skills in the movie starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. On Sunday, Mouni dropped her sexy photos in a blue floral co-ord set. She looks sizzling hot in all the pictures that are going viral on social media.

Take a look:

1. Mouni Roy sets internet on fire

Mouni Roy sets internet on fire
1/5

Mouni Roy burns the internet every time she drops her photos on social media.

 

2. Style icon Mouni Roy

Style icon Mouni Roy
2/5

Sharing her hot photos, Mouni Roy wrote, "As far as the double life goes ours isn’t as cool as Clark Kent but we do get to act & dance!"

3. Fashion icon

Fashion icon
3/5

Mouni Roy is a fashion icon for many, she keeps her fans updated with her stylish photos on social media. 

4. Mouni Roy is very close to her family

Mouni Roy is very close to her family
4/5

Mouni Roy is very close to her family and she missed them during the 2020 lockdown. While speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, "It's difficult to live without family. I miss them. I've my bouts of crying. We speak on phone calls and video calls."

5. Wedding with Suraj Nambiar

Wedding with Suraj Nambiar
5/5

Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa. The couple exchanged solemn vows in a Malayali wedding followed by another as per Bengali traditions.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IGNOU July 2022 re-registration deadline extended: Check last date to apply, steps here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.