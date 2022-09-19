Brahmastra star Mouni Roy sizzles in sexy floral outfit, photos go viral

Mouni Roy, who recently appeared in Brahmastra, raised the temperature when she dropped photos in a sexy co-ord set on Sunday.
Brahmastra star Mouni Roy grabbed everyone's attention with her acting skills in the movie starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. On Sunday, Mouni dropped her sexy photos in a blue floral co-ord set. She looks sizzling hot in all the pictures that are going viral on social media.
Take a look:
1. Mouni Roy sets internet on fire
Mouni Roy burns the internet every time she drops her photos on social media.
2. Style icon Mouni Roy
Sharing her hot photos, Mouni Roy wrote, "As far as the double life goes ours isn’t as cool as Clark Kent but we do get to act & dance!"
3. Fashion icon
Mouni Roy is a fashion icon for many, she keeps her fans updated with her stylish photos on social media.
4. Mouni Roy is very close to her family
Mouni Roy is very close to her family and she missed them during the 2020 lockdown. While speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, "It's difficult to live without family. I miss them. I've my bouts of crying. We speak on phone calls and video calls."
5. Wedding with Suraj Nambiar
Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa. The couple exchanged solemn vows in a Malayali wedding followed by another as per Bengali traditions.