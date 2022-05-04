New rules to come into effect for obtaining personal, commercial driving license, know details

The Union Ministry of Roads and Motorways has modified the rules for obtaining a driver’s license.
If you drive a two-wheeler or a four-wheeled vehicle and need a license then you do not need to visit the Regional Transportation Office (RTO) or wait in a queue. The Central government has introduced new rules to obtain a driving license where a driving test is no longer compulsory.
The Union Ministry of Roads and Motorways has modified the rules for obtaining a driver’s license.
1. Driving License New Rules 2022
The new rules will be in effect from July 1, 2022. Under this, only private driving centers are to be operated, either by the state transport authority or the Central government. These centres will be valid for five years and then they must be renewed again to continue.
2. No need to take a driving test to obtain a driving license
According to Department of Roads and Transport regulations, if you pass the exam at a state-accredited driving training center then you do not need to take the driving test at the RTO when applying for a driver’s license.
The private driver training center certificate is enough to receive the driver's license.
3. Rules to open a private driving training centre
4. What are the different types of driving licenses?
5. Documents required to apply for a driver's license