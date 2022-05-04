Search icon
New rules to come into effect for obtaining personal, commercial driving license, know details

The Union Ministry of Roads and Motorways has modified the rules for obtaining a driver’s license.

If you drive a two-wheeler or a four-wheeled vehicle and need a license then you do not need to visit the Regional Transportation Office (RTO) or wait in a queue. The Central government has introduced new rules to obtain a driving license where a driving test is no longer compulsory. 

1. Driving License New Rules 2022

The new rules will be in effect from July 1, 2022. Under this, only private driving centers are to be operated, either by the state transport authority or the Central government. These centres will be valid for five years and then they must be renewed again to continue. 

2. No need to take a driving test to obtain a driving license

According to Department of Roads and Transport regulations, if you pass the exam at a state-accredited driving training center then you do not need to take the driving test at the RTO when applying for a driver’s license. 

The private driver training center certificate is enough to receive the driver's license. 

3. Rules to open a private driving training centre

  1. A minimum of 1 acre of land should be available for two and four-wheeler training centers and 2 acres of land for heavy vehicle training.
  2. The private driving training centre should have a stimulator and a test track.
  3. The trainer should have a high school diploma and a minimum of 5 years of driving experience.
  4. The center should have information technology and a biometric system.
  5. The centre should operate high-quality driving track tests following the transport authority’s curriculum.
  6. Light vehicle training will last 29 hours and must be completed within four weeks of beginning. ( 8 hours theory and 21 hours practical) 
  7. For medium and heavy motor vehicles, training should last 38 hours and must be completed within 6 weeks. (8 hours of theory and 31 hours of practical).

 

4. What are the different types of driving licenses?

PERSONAL AND PERPETUAL DRIVER'S LICENSE
 
MC 50CC - Motorcycles with 50 CC or less engine capacity
 
MC EX50CC - LMVs with gear and capacity of 50CC or more (cars, motorcycles) 
 
MCWOG/FVG - Motorcycles with any engine capacity but without gears 
 
M/CYCL.WG - All motorcycles with/without gear
 
LMV-NT Light motor vehicles (LMVs) for non-transport purposes
 
COMMERCIAL DRIVING LICENSE 
 
HMV - Heavy Motor Vehicles
 
HGMV - Heavy Goods Motor Vehicle
 
HPMV/HTV - Heavy passenger motor vehicle/Heavy transport vehicle
 
MGV - Medium goods vehicle
 
LMV - LMV – motorcars, delivery vans, jeeps, and taxis.
 
Trailer - Heavy trailer license
 
Apart from these, there is an international driving license as well.

5. Documents required to apply for a driver's license

  1. Proof of age (birth certificate/passport/PAN card, etc can be submitted)
  2. Address Proof (Ration card/passport/Aadhaar card, etc can be submitted) 
  3. A passport-size photo 
  4. 4 Application forms (Forms 1 and 1A are used as medical certificates).

