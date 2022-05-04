New rules to come into effect for obtaining personal, commercial driving license, know details

The Union Ministry of Roads and Motorways has modified the rules for obtaining a driver’s license.

If you drive a two-wheeler or a four-wheeled vehicle and need a license then you do not need to visit the Regional Transportation Office (RTO) or wait in a queue. The Central government has introduced new rules to obtain a driving license where a driving test is no longer compulsory.

The Union Ministry of Roads and Motorways has modified the rules for obtaining a driver’s license.