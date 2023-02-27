Search icon
New Honda 100cc motorcycle to be launched next month, here's what to expect

The new Honda 100 cc bike will compete with Hero Splendor and Bajaj Platina.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Feb 27, 2023, 07:09 PM IST

Honda is all set to launch its new 100 cc motorcycle next month at an event in Mumbai. The company has been planning to launch a new affordable bike for a long time. It will be a value-for-money bike considering its engine capacity of 100 cc. 

However, the two-wheeler brand has not revealed anything about the motorcycle yet. Honda also shared the first official teaser of their upcoming 100cc motorcycle on Monday. Here's what to expect.

1. Launch date

The company has said that the new Honda bike will be launched in India on March 15 at an event in Mumbai. (Photo: Representational/Honda)

2. Design

Reports suggest that the motorcycle could come with a similar design as the 125 cc Honda Shine, which is a popular bike of Honda.

However, the new bike may come with a fully digital instrument cluster and some attractive features as compared to the Hero Splendor, which is not common in the entry-level motorcycle segment. (Photo: Representational/Twitter)

3. New Honda bike's name

It is being said that the upcoming Honda 100 cc model will come under the Shine brand. Its name will probably be Honda Shine 100. However, there is no official information regarding this. (Photo: Representational)

4. Competitors

The new bike will directly compete with Hero Splendor and Bajaj Platina, which are currently very popular among those who like cheap and value-for-money bikes. 

(Photo: Representational)

Take a look at the official teaser of the new Honda 100cc motorcycle below:

 

READ | Apple iPhone users beware! Criminals using simple trick to steal your personal information

 

 

