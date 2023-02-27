New Honda 100cc motorcycle to be launched next month, here's what to expect

Honda is all set to launch its new 100 cc motorcycle next month at an event in Mumbai. The company has been planning to launch a new affordable bike for a long time. It will be a value-for-money bike considering its engine capacity of 100 cc.

However, the two-wheeler brand has not revealed anything about the motorcycle yet. Honda also shared the first official teaser of their upcoming 100cc motorcycle on Monday. Here's what to expect.