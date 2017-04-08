Nigeria: five wounded in suicide bombing in northeast

Five people were wounded and two female suicide bombers today died in an attack outside a mosque in northeastern Nigeria, local police said.

The women wearing explosive belts died after one activated her explosives when stopped trying to enter a mosque near a federal court in Maiduguri, said Borno police spokesman Victor Isuku.

"Following an explosion close to a mosque... emergency teams evacuated the bodies of two women," Abdulkadir Ibrahim of the National Emergency Management Agency in the region told AFP.

The northern Borno state has been gripped by an insurgency of Boko Haram Islamists, a faction of which is affiliated with the Islamic State group.

More than 20,000 have been killed and 2.6 million have been displaced since the beginning of the rebellion in 2009.

