Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 receives a permanent price cut in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price has been slashed in India by Rs 1000. Now, the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999 while the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 11,999. Both devices will be available via Flipkart and Mi.com

Manu Kumar Jain made the announcement on Twitter. He said, “We are announcing a permanent price drop of Rs. 1,000 on India's #1 selling smartphone: #RedmiNote4.”

Exciting news Mi Fans: We are announcing a permanent price drop of ₹ 1,000 on India's #1 selling smartphone: #RedmiNote4. 4GB + 64GB variant now at ₹ 11,999! Head to https://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ and @Flipkart now! RT if you are excited. pic.twitter.com/Y4qZ2Z5kri — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 13, 2017

In terms of specifications, the smartphone will feature a 5-inch HD display with a 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor and includes a microSD card which can be further expanded up to 128GB. Running Android 6.0 Marshmallow with MIUI 8 on top, the device comes equipped with a 13MP rear camera with dual-LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and PDAF along with a 5MP front-facing camera. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.1, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n. A 4100mAh battery completes the package.