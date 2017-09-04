Samsung Galaxy J7+ with a 13MP+5MP dual rear camera unveiled: Price, Specifications and more

Samsung has quietly launched a new smartphone, dubbed the Galaxy J7+. The device was spotted on the company’s Thailand website along with the full list of specifications, price and availability as well. Priced at THB 12,900 (approximately Rs 24,800), the Samsung Galaxy J7+ will be available for pre-order up till September 17, in Black, Gold and Rose Gold colour variants.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 5.5-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display along with a 1080x1920 pixels resolution. It is powered by a 2.4GHz Helio P20 octa-core processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. It includes an internal storage of 32GB which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

Running Android 7.0 Nougat, the Samsung Galaxy J7+ sports a dual-camera setup. It sports a 13MP along with a 5MP camera and also has a 5MP front-facing selfie shooter. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. A 3000mAh battery completes the package.